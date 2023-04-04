Classified introduces MTB-specific Powershift hub
Classified - the Belgian hub manufacturer - has already taken the road and gravel cycling markets by storm and, with the launch of a mountain bike-specific Powershift boost hub, Ringshifter and 11-40T cassette, it makes the innovative system available to the off-road shredders.
- The best trail and enduro mountain bike wheelsets, tried and tested
- Best gravel wheelsets 2023 - fast and furious off-road wheels
- What is Q-factor?
Offering a gear range of 520%, the mountain bike Powershift works slightly differently from the drop-bar version. At the core of the system is the two-speed Powershift hub, which allows riders to jump through 46 per cent of the gear range, or the equivalent of two to three rear derailleur shifts, all within 150 milliseconds and under load. This is where the name ‘Powershift’ comes from.
Let’s have a closer look at how the system operates on flat-bar bikes.
Classified Powershift boost hub - Technical details
By adding the two-speed Powershift hub to a 1x mountain bike set-up, Classified says the rider gets 16 gears without duplicate ratios, constant access to the right cadence, less gear grinding and no more huge gear steps. The additional gears are all accessible in the middle of the cassette which should keep cross-chaining to a minimum.
“Using the Classified hub with an 11-40T cassette and a 34T chainring results in the lowest drivetrain ratio of 0.58. The user would have to use a 30T chainring to achieve this ratio with a traditional system. Using a smaller chainring in a traditional system lowers the efficiency and durability of that system due to the higher chain forces. The more compact Classified cassette also allows the use of a shorter derailleur cage, increasing the robustness of the drivetrain alongside the efficiency,” Classified CTO Roell van Druten explains.
Classified’s new 12-speed 11-40T, the cassette is also compatible with the existing 142mm Powershift hub, which means that gravel riders and bikepackers looking for a wide gear ratio can also add it to their setup.
The Powershiftboost hub can be fitted to any mountain bike frame with a 148mm dropout spacing, has a build-in width of 148mm and is mounted using the supplied 12mm thru-axle that wirelessly connects with the Ringshifter.
Classified Ringshifter
Whereas the drop-bar Powershift operates with little handlebar ‘blip buttons’, the mountain bike version gets a wireless Ringshifter. This sleek ring claims to perform 10,000 shifts before needing to be recharged with a magnetic USB cable.
The shifter features a unique magnetic spring back mechanism, for a smooth, responsive feel and the functions can be customised to suit the rider's needs.
Classified Powershift boost hub - Pricing and availability
You have three options if you wish to upgrade your mountain bike with the Classified Powershift. You can get the Powershift hub + Classified hookless carbon wheelset for €2,699; a Powershift hub set with the hub shell for €1,549; or you can get the Powershift hub without hub shell for €1,449.
The new Classified wheelset option that is available with the boost Powershift hub is an M25/30 hookless carbon wheelset designed for off-road riding, with an internal rim width of 30mm. If you’d rather opt for other wheels, you can get the Powershift hub shell in 28-hole straight pull and 32-hole J-bend spoke options, so you can lace it on any Classified-compatible wheels.
The Powershift boost hub will be available to purchase through Classified’s dealers from 23 May 2023.
For more details, see Classified website.