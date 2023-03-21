Canyon updates the Neuron "do-it-all mountain bike"
Canyon, the German multi-disciplinary bike manufacturer, has revealed an updated version of its all-rounder Neuron bike. The new bike, with a bunch of updated features, claims to hit the sweet spot of climbing efficiency, trail capability and all-day riding comfort.
- Best mountain bikes 2023 - top options from cross-country to Enduro
- Types of mountain bikes: every MTB category explained
- Cross-country mountain bikes: understanding their design and geometry
The Neuron, which has been part of Canyon’s line-up for over two decades, was made to be the do-it-all bike suitable for cross-country, enduro and everything-in-between riders. Although sharing some of the characteristics, the new Neuron's main selling point is comfort when comparing it to the brand's XC race machine Lux Trail and speedy Spectral 125.
Maintaining that versatile bike title, the new Neuron has gone through some substantial refreshments and now comes with a 200g lighter carbon frame (for the CF model) and a revamped geometry. Visually, though, the most striking differences are the slimmer down tube and for the first time since the Canyon Nerve, the seat tube on the Neuron CF is straight.
And talking of that seat tube, Canyon has shortened the seat tube of the M, L and XL sizes by 20mm while the reach has been stretched further - 433 to 455 mm for size M - to provide more space to manoeuvre when the trail gets technical. Further adding to a planted and steady ride feel, the headtube angle of the updated Neuron has been slackened by 1.6-degrees to 66-degrees, and the seat tube cranked up to 76-degrees.
Canyon Neuron - Details
The frame is only the start of the list of updates on the new Neuron. Cable routing has been moved fully to inside the frame, bearings have been more robustly sealed and the pivot hardware has got new axles to keep everything running smoothly for longer, and all of the bikes utilise a SRAM UDH derailleur hanger. Canyon has protected the frame from scuffs with an adjustable chain shield, adjustable chain guide, chainstay protector and replaceable downtube shield.
The new Neuron offers 140 mm travel at the front and 130 mm travel at the rear across the range and utilises Canyon’s Triple Phase Suspension kinematics.
The Neuron is available in five different frame sizes for adults, ranging from XS to XL, and in addition to those there is a Young Hero Neuron model available in sizes 2XS and XS. The three smallest 2XS, XS and S frame sizes run on 27.5in wheels, whereas the others get bigger 29-inch wheels.
In terms of models, we’re looking at three AL (aluminium) models and three CF (carbon) models. As mentioned before, the only difference - apart from the frame material - is the seat tube that remains curved on the AL models, allowing for an additional bottle mount. Let’s have a closer look at some of the new Neuron models.
Canyon Neuron CF 9 SL
Priced at £4,799, the Neuron CF 9 SL is built around the all-new 200g lighter Neuron CF frame (2,440 g for size M) and comes fitted with high-end components across the board – FOX 34 Float Factory fork, wireless SRAM GX AXS shifting, powerful SRAM Code RSC brakes, and superlight DT Swiss XMC 1501 carbon wheels.
Canyon Neuron 7
The Neuron AL models are available as a unisex model as well as in women-specific WMN trim and come with a claimed frame weight of 3,100g in frame size M. The top AL model, Canyon Neuron 7, comes with Shimano SLX 1x12 shifting, a FOX 34 Float Performance fork, DT Swiss XM 1700 aluminium wheelset, and a dropper seatpost. The Canyon Neuron retails for £2,599, whereas the lower spec Neuron 6 and 5 come in at £2,249 and £1,849 respectively.
Canyon Neuron Young Hero
For the smallest mountain bikers, Canyon offers an all-new Neuron Young hero model, featuring child-size brake levers, 27.5-inch wheels, and the same trail geometry and Triple Phase Suspension kinematics as the full-size Neuron. The Neuron Young Hero retails for £1,499.
The new Canyon Neuron models are available on Canyon's website.