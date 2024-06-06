 LCP

Bianchi’s new Arcadex doubles down on integrated frame storage for gravel and bikepacking adventures

New Arcadex brings endurance-type frame geometry and innovative storage solutions to the Italian brand’s range.
|
Jun 6 2024
|
News
Say hello to the new Bianchi Arcadex – a carbon-fibre gravel bike designed for long off-road routes and to deal with the additional weight of frame baggage. The Arcadex has ample tyre clearance for 700c tyres up to 50mm in width making it even more capable when the terrain gets rough. Even with clip-on fenders and mudguards, Arcadex retains 700cx45mm tyre compatibility for those adventurous autumn and winter rides.

Bianchi Arcadex gravel bike
Bianchi Arcadex gravel bike, by Bianchi


Beyond the ride comfort that rolling such large volume gravel tyres provide, they’re also on theme for the Arcadex’s gravel bike touring credentials – carrying lots of gear for multi-day touring rides. The frame’s most innovative feature is its internal downtube storage, secured by a Velomann case to prevent internal frame damage or annoying rattles. 

Complementing the Arcadex’s downtube storage are four nylon Orma frame bags. There’s a 1-litre version for the top tube, 3-litres for the downtube, a 7-litre saddlebag for the rear and a 9-litre capacity handlebar bag to go up front. 

Bianchi Arcadex gravel bike
Bianchi Arcadex gravel bike, by Bianchi

 

Recognising that Arcadex riders will need to be independent and resourceful regarding component adjustment and DIY maintenance on multi-day bike packing rides, there’s clever thru-axle storage. Bianchi’s adventure gravel bike slots compact 4-, 5- and 6mm Allen wrenches into its rear wheel thru-axle, for DIY redundancy if any of your primary tools in those sizes go missing. 

Bianchi’s Arcadex Pro build rolls Velomann Terbium 30 carbon wheels and adds a 30mm RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork for confidently navigating those extreme gravel bike routes. SRAM APEX/GX AXS and Shimano’s mechanical GRX 822 are the Arcadex Pro drivetrain options, all internally routed and upgradeable with Bianchi’s integrated monocoque carbon cockpit. 

Bianchi Arcadex gravel bike
Bianchi Arcadex gravel bike, by Bianchi


The more affordable Comp features semi-internal cable routing and mechanical drivetrains, either Shimano GRX 610 or SRAM APEX. It also foregoes the suspension fork in favour of a rigid carbon frontend. Reference head angles for the Arcadex XS and S frames are 71.5-degrees, relaxing to 71-degrees for the M, and 70.5-degrees for the L and XL

Pricing for the new Arcadex starts at €2,999 for a Comp with Apex/SX 12S or GRX 610/822. The Pro build with GRX 820/822 prices at €4,199 and if you want electronic shifting, an Apex/GX eTAP 12S takes the Arcadex to €5,099. (Pound pricing to follow shortly).

www.bianchi.com

Author block

Aaron Borrill's picture

Aaron Borrill

Aaron is the editor of off-road.cc. Born and raised in South Africa he completed his BA honours at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a career in journalism. As the former tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 17 years. A competitive racer and Stravaholic, he’s twice ridden the Cape Epic, raced nearly every mountain bike stage race in South Africa and completed the Haute Route Alps. He's also a national-level time triallist and eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022 and 2023 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships. 

