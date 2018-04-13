Why spring is the best time to get up early and ride at sunrise
After a deluge of recent rain and a winter that has invariably felt both long and arduous, we were glad to see and smell Spring in the air last week, even if it only lasted a short time! In a small and solitary celebration, Rachael went on a sunrise mission in recognition of the cloudless skies, songbirds chatter and the lead up to summer. She’s come up with five reasons why getting up early in the spring and setting out on a dawn raid is well worth your time.
1. Sunrise isn't so early in the Spring
The time just after the clocks change is the best time to get out for dawn, it means that the sunrise isn’t at too much of an unthinkable hour. If the viewpoint you are aiming for isn’t too far away, about a 5am start should be good enough to rock up as the sun wakes. We’re all up for getting up and being invigorated by an early morning ride but there are limits and we’re not too keen on falling asleep or craving a nap for the rest of the day either!
2. Breakfast always tastes really good
Whether you take your muesli and coffee with you or you get home after a sunrise jaunt to a proper breakfast, it always tastes damn good. Both taking food in your pack or waiting to get back to a good fry up are both valid and worthy options, there’s not much better though than sitting atop a viewpoint, watching the sun come up and the world wake, whilst tucking into a bowl of something nutritious in the fresh air.
3. Photos look great in the #lightbro
The light just after the sun comes up is always a beautiful golden colour, if you have heard photographers talk about the ‘golden hour’ or shouting #lightbro, then this is what they are on about. Same goes for sunset too, that’s also good #lightbro. If you want to get some great shots of your pride and joy, a sunrise and that glorious light is a superb way to do it.
4. It's energy for the soul
Getting out and about whilst everyone is still sleeping is not only pretty novel in this day and age of a 24-hour society, but it’s also pretty peaceful too. Taking some time out to sit and enjoy the show nature puts on is a perfect way to escape the stresses and strains of life. There is something to be said for taking time to reset and recharge away from the humdrum of daily life and busy trails.
5. Birdsong is really quite nice
Along with watching the show, the morning dawn chorus at this time of year is pretty special and makes a great soundtrack for bike riding.
How to go on a sunrise mission
- Choose a spot to watch the sunrise from, remember you’ll need to have a good clear view eastwards.
- Find out what time sunrise is and plan your ride so you get to your chosen view point about 15-20 minutes beforehand
- Check the weather and make sure, for best results, there is no cloud cover at sunrise – we use Windy.com to look at cloud cover.
- Pack your bag and lay out your clothes the night before so you can get ready easily in the morning
- Make sure your bike lights are charged (front and rear). You will likely be setting out in the dark so you’ll need bright lights.
- Get up on the alarm – no snooze allowed!
You might also like:
- 5 ways to make your bike faster for free
- Review - Saracen Ariel Elite
- First Look - Calibre Ladies Bossnut V2 - budget women's specific bike