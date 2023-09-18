Cape Epic route 2024 - everything you need to know

The total race distance might not appear that intimidating but it’s the combination of harsh terrain, African heat and extreme climbing (16,850m/55,282ft) that give the Absa Cape Epic its fearsome reputation. The 20th edition of the untamed African MTB race will take place from 17-24 March 2024.

Unlike previous Cape Epics, there will be no ‘short day’ at the 2024 event. Organisers have traditionally made one of the middle stages comparatively short and easy to give riders respite but the 2024 route lacks a time-trial type ‘rest day’.  

Cape Epic route

The 2024 Cape Epic will start at Lourensford, half an hour from Cape Town. This venue delivered the toughest stage in Cape Epic history during this year’s event. Torrential rain churned Lourensford’s trails to mud on stage 6 of this year’s Cape Epic, destroying drivetrains and making much of the stage impossible to ride. 

Prologue, Lourensford Wine Estate - 26km/1,050m
After a short 16-mile prologue at Lourensford teams will transfer to Tulbagh for stages 1 and 2 of the event. The Obiqua Mountains frame Tulbagh to the west, Groot Winterhoek Mountain to the north, and the Witzenberg Mountains to the east, and riders will be tested in all directions with rocky trails and very technical climbs. 

Absa Cape Epic
Absa Cape Epic, by Absa Cape Epic


Stage 1, Saronsberg, Tulbagh - 90km/2,450m
The opening stage features 8,038ft of climbing across 56 miles of riding. Tulbagh is located in a geographic basin, and temperatures can soar in summer, with very little tree cover to shade riders. The terrain is a combination of rocky and sandy tracks, often leaving many riders pushing their bikes owing to the long sections of unrideable sand. Throw in some rain and that becomes an even tougher challenge - who remembers the mud from this year?

Stage 2, Saronsberg, Tulbagh - 93km/2,220m

It's rinse and rept for stage 2 with 57 miles and 7,217ft of vertical on offer. The old wagon trails will need to be negotiated two ways: both up and down but it's the tough middle bit that gives no free miles. If the wind blows - which it traditionally does - riders can expect a long day in the saddle under the harsh South African sun.

Absa Cape Epic
Absa Cape Epic, by Absa Cape Epic


Stage 3, Tulbagh to Wellington - 94km/2,100m

Stage 3 is a 58-mile transfer day from Tulbagh to Wellington, with 6,889ft of climbing. Riders can expect sandy sections but also some of the best singletracks in South Africa. The legendary Cool runnings descent of the Bains MTB Trails will greet riders after traversing the pristine Tarmac of the Bainskloof Pass.

Stage 4, Wellington to Wellington - 88km/3,000m

Stage 4 is the Queen at the 2024 Cape Epic and, although it is relatively short at 54-miles, the climbing profile is extreme, at 9,842ft. Five monstrous climbs including the famed "Aap Duez' switchbacks and Cool Runnings descent of the Bains MTB Trails. A nasty sting in the tail might not be evident on the route profile but we assure you, it's there.

Absa Cape Epic
Absa Cape Epic, by Absa Cape Epic


Stage 5, Wellington to Wellington - 70km/1,750m

The last Wellington stage will loop some of the area’s renowned singletrack trails. Stage 5 is 43 miles with 5,741ft of climbing and, while it might appear as a relatively easy day, the shark-tooth route profile shows something a little different. Experienced Cape Epic riders will remember some of this leg-sapping terrain from the 2016 edition – steep, punchy and technically demanding.

Stage 6, Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch - 87km/2,300m
Riders will transfer to Stellenbosch for the penultimate and final stages of the 2024 Cape Epic. The epicentre of African mountain biking has abundant natural and handmade singletrack trails. Riders will experience the majesty of Stellenbosch’s best wine farms as they route for 54 miles and 7,545ft on stage 6. 

cape epic group.jpeg
cape epic group.jpeg, by Absa Cape Epic


Stage 7, Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch - 65km/2,000m
To earn your 2024 Cape Epic finisher’s medal there is no charity from organisers on the final day. Stage 7 will loop through South Africa’s best mountain biking venue, the Jonkershoek Valley, and routes for 40 miles, with 6,561ft of climbing. 

The last true descent of the 2024 Cape Epic is the world-famous G-Spot flow trail, made famous by many Nino Schurter social media posts and video edits. With its jumps, extreme berms and the risk of mid-corner loose-over-hardpack conditions, G-Spot might be a heartbreak venue for fatigued riders, who crash and injure themselves mere miles from that finisher’s medal.

[Photos by Cape Epic]

