Merida 24 IN 1 multi tool review £32.00
Very comprehensive, but awkward and feels cheap
2020 Merida 24 in 1 tool ruler.jpg
|
Jul 30 2020
|
Tools - multitools
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Loads of tools
  • Neoprene sleeve is a nice touch
What's not?
  • Feels cheap
  • 10mm adaptor poorly made
  • Bad shape for leverage
Buy if...
You want loads of tools and don't mind a bit of faff

The 24 IN 1 Multi Tool is the biggest multi tool that Merida offers. It’s got enough kit to get you out of most trailside conundrums but it’s fiddly to use, and it can be tough to get enough leverage with.

On the 24 IN 1 Multi Tool you get – surprise! – 24 handy bits to fix your bike with. It has hex keys in 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm sizes, cross and flat-head screwdrivers, and T10 and T25 Torx keys for those random fasteners in your brakes.

You also get a metal tyre lever, a pad spacer and even a ruler, plus spoke keys (G13/G14/G15/G16/Shimano hex 4.6/Mavic M7) and a chain tool.

2020 Merida 24 in 1 tool open.jpg

All of that comes in an aluminium chassis for an all-up weight of 150g, which itself slides into a neat neoprene sleeve to keep it comfy in your pocket.

The 24 IN 1 feels solid, but rather cheaply made for its price. There aren’t any markings on the tools, which is a minor inconvenience but adds faff as you search through to find the right size.

2020 Merida 24 in 1 tool sleeve.jpg

It's on the stubby side, too, which makes it difficult to get to those hard to reach bolts, while the overall shape doesn’t offer much in the way of leverage either. Stiff axles, for example, can become a real problem.

2020 Merida 24 in 1 tool hero.jpg

The 10mm Allen sits over the 8mm as an attachment, and is held on with a spring hidden inside. Unfortunately, the spring completely evaporated from this one, and now the 10mm attachment takes every opportunity to make a run for it.

2020 Merida 24 in 1 tool half open.jpg

As always, the inclusion of a pad spacer is very welcome, as is the tyre lever. On the 24 IN 1 the lever is metal though, and because of that I’ve stayed well clear out of fear of dinging my rims under a stubborn tyre bead. At least there’s a stopper to prevent the tyre lever from over-rotating on the tool, which is very handy if you do decide to use it.

2020 Merida 24 in 1 tool sleeve.jpg

The Merida 24 IN 1 Multi Tool is very comprehensive, to the point where there’s one or two bits on there that I’ve never seen before. However, its abundance of tools makes it faffy, it's too short for good access or leverage, and it lacks the quality you expect for a tool at this price.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
IMG_6974.jpg
Fabric Sixteen Tool £24.99
Test report Merida 24 IN 1 multi tool review £32.00 X
Tools - multitools

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£425.99
-44%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£151.99
-20%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
Evans Cycles
£189.99
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
Evans Cycles
£90.5
-27%
Buy now
Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Hydraulic Disc Brake Set
Evans Cycles
£197.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano Zee M640 I-Spec-B Disc Brake and Lever Set
Evans Cycles
£130
Buy now
News
2020 shimano me5 hero.jpg
Shimano update the ME5 and ME7 trail shoe
New trail shoes blend pedalling performance with off bike grip
News
bicycle-repair-shop-acton-picture-credit-simon-macmichael.jpeg
Fix Your Bike voucher scheme opens to public
Here’s how to get one and who's taking part
Review
Specialized Status Whole bike header-2.jpg
Specialized Status 2020 review £2399.00
Hard-hitting enduro bike that's lots of fun – but odd wheels and short rear won't suit everyone
News
2020 o chain unit.jpg
Ochain's anti-kickback crank spider promises smoother sus
Floating spider uses elastomers to try and reduce kickback
Review
2020 leatt dbx 2.0 long hero.jpg
Leatt DBX 2.0 Long jersey review £40.00
A super-comfortable jersey that's great for cool days
Buying
or-best hydralic brakes.jpg
The best four piston hydraulic brakes you can buy
The most powerful stoppers, tried and tested
Review
Pearl Izumi Women's X-Alp Elevate shoes-7.jpg
Pearl Izumi Women's X-Alp Elevate shoes review £150.00
Rugged all-mountain shoes, but slightly better for walking than riding
News
readers-choice-2018-garmin-edge-520-gps-bike-computer.jpg
Garmin issues FAQ as ransomware attack enters fourth day
Company says users' personal data is safe