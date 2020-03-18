Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoe review £250.00
Flawed waterproofing and a lack of insulation keep these quality shoes niche
Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-4.jpg
|
Mar 18 2020
|
Shoes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Waterproof as long as water doesn't get in the top of the 'sock'
  • Robust and fend off mud well
  • Relatively stiff yet easy to walk in
What's not?
  • These aren't a waterproof boot
  • Not insulated so best for warmer temperatures
  • Expensive
Buy if...
You have the cash to splash on a niche pair of shoes for autumn

The Fizik Terra Clima X2 is a sturdy mountain bike and gravel SPD shoe that's waterproof, extremely comfortable both on and off the bike, and stiff enough for decent pedalling. They aren’t warm though, and the shoe's waterproofing is easily foiled by the water-loving knitted cuff.

Aimed squarely at off-roaders, the Terra Clima X2 is built to take knocks. It has an outer of ripstop fabric, plus a large covering of tough rubber on both the heel and toe. Coming in brown or brown they aren’t exactly aesthetically pleasing, but they at least mimic walking boots rather than blacked-out orthopedic foot braces (naming no names).

Integrated with the outer is a knitted gaiter to shield you from dirt, which again may not please everyone with its odd, 'I'm wearing two pairs of socks' look. It certainly won't please many with its performance.

Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-2.jpg

This cuff isn’t waterproof – only the upper of the shoe itself is waterproof. Any water hitting the knitted part is free to soak in and drain down into the shoe. In practice, the Terra Clima X2 is more splash-proof than waterproof, no matter what you wear it with.

Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-8.jpg

Where, for instance, my Shimano MW7s sit nicely under waterproof trouser cuffs to seal out the weather, the Clima X2 – in the same situation – gets wet. The water runs down the leg, meets the knitted sock and soaks its way inside.

Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-6.jpg

Fastening comprises a BOA dial and a Velcro strap. They're quick and easy to get on, and pressure is distributed evenly across the top of the foot. I like a BOA dial, and have never had any problems with them coming undone or getting clogged in mud.

Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-1.jpg

Beneath the Vibram tread, the soles are stiffened by a nylon shank in the EVA midsole. While Fizik rate the stiffness at just three out of a possible ten, bear in mind their system includes carbon road shoes. The Terra Clima X2 is stiffer than the aforementioned Shimano MW7, if not as stiff as Fizik's own Artica X5 shoes, and perfectly good for both efficient pedalling and walking without looking like a penguin.

Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-7.jpg

They're well-tuned for general off-road trail/gravel use in other ways, too, as opposed to being dedicated XC performers. The Vibram sole is grippy, and the little bit of give means hike-a-biking is easy and comfortable. The cleats can be adjusted notably far rearward too, which many (including me) prefer for trail riding.

Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-9.jpg

As with any shoe with a upper sleeve, these require a knack and a bit of force to get your foot in, but they're not a problem. Once you're in they're all-day comfortable, with a fit that leaves plenty of room for large socks. Socks you will likely need, as the Clima X2’s are not insulated. On cold days they get chilly, despite the windproofing and (somewhat wasted) waterproofing.

5 cool things Fizik Terra Clima

If you buy these to stay dry in the very worst of the weather you’ll be disappointed, as water is free to get in via the knitted section, and there's no insulation despite those bulky looks. For deflecting splashes or showers in warmer temperatures, however, these are great.

That makes the Terra Clima X2 a pretty niche shoe, especially given the £250 price tag. If you're looking for a well-made shoe to bridge the gap between full summer and full winter footwear – and you don't mind the double-sock look – these could be right up your presumably very expensive street. If you're after serious winter versatility, however, look elsewhere.

Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoe review £250.00
Shoes

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

