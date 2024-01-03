Seido Stage front rack review £90.00
Great front rack for both urban and off-road riding, easy to fit if but does require fork mounts.
2023 Seido Stage front rack hero
Jan 3 2024
Racks
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Easy to install
  • Fits sturdy
  • Can carry quite a lot
What's not?
  • A little heavy
  • Not compatible with front panniers
Buy if...
you want a basic, good-quality front rack.

Seido's Stage front rack is a sturdy, large rack for carrying anything from your bikepacking equipment to a couple of pizzas. It's easy to assemble and fit, although you do need mid-fork mounts for attaching it, and also depending on your fork, you might need to search for a longer bolt for the crown. 


Seido Stage front rack - Technical details

2023 Seido Stage front rack top
2023 Seido Stage front rack top, by Suvi loponen


The Stage front rack is an aluminium rack, painted black. The dimensions of the rack platform are 246 x 332mm and the two struts attaching to the fork are 240mm long. 

The rack attaches to the front of the bike with those two struts that bolt onto your mid-blade fork mounts and, at the top, it's secured to the fork crown. It comes disassembled, which means you need to attach the struts to the rack, and you get a whole bunch of bolts for attaching it to your fork, too. 

The max load for the rack is 8kg. Seido says the full system weighs 654g – an accurate value tested on our scale – although, depending on the bolts you use, this might vary by a few grams. 

Seido Stage front rack - Performance

2023 Seido Stage front rack with bag and lock
2023 Seido Stage front rack with bag and lock, by Suvi loponen


There are not too many aspects I can asses when it comes to a front rack; they're rather simple in both structure and purpose. I've been using the Stage rack mostly on my electric gravel bike and carried anything from my shopping to pizza to spare kit on it – and I have nothing negative to say about it. 

Fitting this rack does require mid-blade fork mounts, so if you don't have those, you'll need to opt for a different rack altogether. I luckily have them, so all I needed to do was assemble the rack, which I admit involved a few bolts, so it took some time. In essence, you need to connect the two struts to the main rack, and then attach the front crown to the rack. 

I had a little bit of trouble with the fork crown bolt that came with the rack, as it wasn't quite long enough to slot through my fork. I had some spare ones, though, so I found one longer and fitted that on. Then came attaching the struts to the fork, which was super simple with the bolts. 

2023 Seido Stage front rack full rack view
2023 Seido Stage front rack full rack view, by Suvi loponen


That's pretty much all I had to do before I was ready to explore all the things I could attach to the rack. Front racks are often referred to as "pizza racks", so I did try carrying pizzas on this with success. Even on some gravel paths and trails, the rack holds steady and doesn't rattle. 

Of course, how well whatever you are carrying on the rack stays on it depends on how you secure the stuff. Old inner tubes work great, as do Voile straps. I used both depending on what I was carrying and with the 8kg weight limit, I could carry quite a lot. 

2023 Seido Stage front rack rear view
2023 Seido Stage front rack rear view, by Suvi loponen


Although I've not considered a front rack for a longer bikepacking adventure, I've come to enjoy using the Stage rack and the way it allows me to carry quite a lot at the front of my bike despite the limited handlebar-wheel space I have on my small bikes. Unlike with just a bar bag, I don't have to worry about tyre rub, and with the generous platform, I could pack a couple of things side to side instead of stuffing everything into a small tube-shaped bag. 

Of course, the rack does add quite a bit of weight to the bike, which is a con if that's something you care about. For cutting about town it's not an issue, but if you are doing a lot of climbing, the extra 600g is quite a bit. And with the weight at the front, you need to make sure to balance it out with something at the back especially for off-road riding, to keep the overall weight distribution below what would start to affect the bike's handling. 

Seido Stage front rack - Verdict

The Seido Stage front rack is an excellent front rack, and there is little to fault but if your bike doesn't have mid-blade fork mounts this rack won't work. If you do, it's very easy to fit and stays attached very securely. The 8kg weight limit is also fairly generous and means you can haul a lot of stuff on this – whether in an urban or bikepacking setting. And on the latter, the Stage doesn't take panniers so it is limited in that sense, too. 

Pelago Bicycles Front Rack (99€) can take 10kg of weight and is heavier than the Stage, but can take those front panniers. But then again, you could pair this with fork cages which would alleviate that issue… Then again, there are also very lightweight and quite universal racks available such as the JACK The Bike Rack, which Pat rated. Compared to the Stage, the benefit of that rack is that it can be easily removed when not needed. 

Overall, the Seido Stage front rack does exactly what it promises. It's a great front rack that you can use for carrying lots of things in urban and off-road situations. 

Test report Seido Stage front rack review £90.00
Racks

Product purpose: 

Strong and sturdy front rack to haul the occasional luggage in the streets or to support randonneur bags while touring.

Build extra: 

Seido lists: COLOR BLACK MATERIAL ALUMINUM DIMENSIONS 246 x 332 mm STRUT LENGTH 240 mm MOUNTING STYLE FORK CROWN / MID-BLADE FORK MOUNTS EXTRA INFO MAX. LOAD 8 Kg WEIGHT 654 g

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

There are slightly lighter racks available

product value 

Product value extra: 

Not the most expensive, but not cheap for an aluminium rack, either.

Overall performance: 

Great. Easy to fit, durable, doesn't rattle, looks good.

Product likes: 

Pretty much as above. Makes carrying things even on a small bike easy!

Product dislikes: 

The bolt to attach the rack to fork crown was too short for my fork.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

Great front rack for bikes with mid-blade fork mounts.

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Tech writer

Suvi joined off.road.cc in 2022 as a tech writer and brought in her enthusiasm for gravel and long-distance riding. She's a lover of underbiking and exploring on the bike both on and off-road, especially if it means finding more great cafes and some good viewpoints. 

