Quoc Gran Tourer XC shoe review £240.00
Stiff, efficient but not the lightest shoe on the market
2023 quoc gran tourer XC hero.jpg
|
Apr 12 2023
|
Shoes
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great short term comfort
  • Excellent off-bike grip
  • Surprisingly good weatherproofing/breathability
What's not?
  • Very narrow fit
  • Not the lightest
  • Slightly pricier than competition
Buy if...
you have narrow feet and want efficient and comfortable shoes

Quoc has taken its proven Gran Tourer concept and has shaped it into a shoe that’ll appeal to those whose riding straddles the line between gravel and cross-country. Utilising the brand’s recognisable style, the shoe brings a welcomed sense of efficiency, comfort, and grip when off the bike - something that might help it gain favour as one of the best mountain bike shoes. However, it's pretty weighty for a cross-country shoe.

Quoc Gran Tourer XC - Technical details

Quoc markets the Gran Tourer XC as ‘the ultimate off-road adventure shoe’ and, to do so, it receives a respectable list of tech that edges it away from its gravel-going counterparts. Here, you get a carbon composite outsole that’s coated with an aggressive TPU tread. 

2023 quoc gran tourer XC wearing.jpg
2023 quoc gran tourer XC wearing.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Commonplace for an XC shoe but new for the Gran Tourer platform are replaceable toe spikes with two sizes, a removal tool in the box, and a rather sweet drawstring bag. Something great to see is a somewhat adjustable arch support solution, with three different arch inserts that allow the user to further customise the fit of the shoe.

Furthering the customisable fit is a pair of Quoc’s own dials that allow for a load of micro-adjustment that helps eliminate hot spots over the foot. There’s also an abrasion-resistant micro-fibre upper and a rubber toe cap for protection.

2023 quoc gran tourer XC sole.jpg
2023 quoc gran tourer XC sole.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The size EU44 pair of shoes (pictured here) weighed in at a portly 811g, which isn't the lightest for a high-end set of XC clogs.

Quoc Gran Tourer XC - Performance

The Gran Tourer XC is a shoe that does a lot of things well, but not everything is completely golden. 

But starting with the good, the general comfort is very impressive. Even though I kitted my test pair with the lowest arch support on offer, support was plentiful. These arch support inserts are held in with a bit of double-sided tape. Quoc’s efforts in creating a comfortable upper haven’t gone unnoticed either as during longer rides, no weird pain or numbness towards the upper of the foot crept in.

2023 quoc gran tourer XC sole logo.jpg
2023 quoc gran tourer XC sole logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


However, the Gran Tourer XC is definitely a narrow shoe. My feet aren’t particularly wide and I can get on with a good range of shoes but towards the latter stages of 50km+ rides, the shoe’s limited width has resulted in numbness around the baby toe. This could be something that fades as the shoe wears in more but out of the box, it’s a clear issue. For those with foot width concerns, do everything you can to try before you buy.

Long-distance comfort aside, the good points continue as the upper of the shoe is surprisingly weatherproof. Even though it’s packed with perforations that allow just enough air to penetrate, my feet have remained perfectly dry and that’s during some seriously wintery rides. 

2023 quoc gran tourer XC toe logo.jpg
2023 quoc gran tourer XC toe logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


As we’re already talking about wintery rides, the Gran Tourer XC’s tread design deserves applause as when hike-a-bike is unavoidable due to gripless slop, the shoe effectively bites into the soft ground. I’ve done this with the short toe spikes, too, which raises questions about the taller ones ever being necessary. This makes those unfortunate jaunts up horrifically wet hills absolutely manageable. 

And you would think that trekking through such conditions would completely clog the shoe, making it near impossible to clip back in but I’ve found the opposite to be the case. This shoe easily sheds any mud picked up, virtually eliminating any tap dancing to clear excess muck before jumping back into the saddle. 

2023 quoc gran tourer XC rear.jpg
2023 quoc gran tourer XC rear.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Though, unfortunately, the Gran Tourer XC is a comparatively weighty pair of shoes. While I don’t mind a bit of weight, this isn’t a shoe that’ll appeal to the cross-county racer or those looking for marginal gains. But if you have reasonably narrow feet, there’s no arguing that it’s an efficient a comfortable shoe. The jury is out on the colourway, but it might be a bit too fashionable for me.

Quoc Gran Tourer XC - Verdict

The Gran Tourer XC’s £240 price tag pushes it right up against some very solid shoes from other brands, one of the biggest being the Specialized Recon 3.0 costing £230. Both shoes share a bunch of similarities too, specifically the carbon outsole, and dual dial retention system. They’re similar in weight, too.

There’s then Fizik’s Vento Overcurve also at £230. This is a lighter shoe, or so the brand claims, at just short of 300g a shoe in a EU42. However, this gets a carbon-injected nylon outsole.

But Shimano’s RX8 really brings the heat. Again, this one costs £230 and it gets a similar construction to the Gran Tourer XC but importantly it’s quite a bit lighter, with the EU42 weighing 255g per shoe, says Shimano.

The Quoc Gran Tourer XC is a solid shoe if you have narrow feet and don’t mind a bit of extra weight. Its stiff carbon outsole offers up a good level of efficiency in a comfortable package that sheds mud effectively and grips when the need for hike-a-bike arises. Unless you’re after the lightest of light, Quoc has done a commendable job with this one.

You might also like:

Test report Quoc Gran Tourer XC shoe review £240.00

Product purpose: 

"The Gran Tourer XC is the ultimate, off-road adventure shoe. Culminating four years of experience and modifications since the release of the original Gran Tourer Gravel Shoe, the new cross country model delivers flawless performance and incomparable comfort on the bike." says, Quoc. I'd have found them more comfortable if they were a bit wider

Build extra: 

QUOC Technology Dual Dial closure system for fitted precision • Stiff carbon composite outsole encaged in a TPU tread • Replaceable toe spike for excellent grip • Abrasion-resistant microfibre • Rubber toe cap protection • Three arch inserts for custom-like fit • Weight: 342g (EU43)

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

No complaints

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Performance is great although the shoe is narrow which negatively impacts long term comfort. Stiff, efficient but not the lightest.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Weighter than slightly cheaper competition.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Impressive in the short term though I ran into issues with numbness later into rides.

product value 

Product value extra: 

You can get a similar spec list for around £10 but they may not be built as well.

Overall performance: 

Great performing shoe but the big issue is that they're a bit narrow.

Product likes: 

Comfortable upper, great grip off of the bike. Effective mud shedding.

Product dislikes: 

Narrow last, weight.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

No - I'd pick a more budget friendly option

Recommend: 

Yes - If they had narrow feet

Conclusion: 

A great performing shoe if you're looking for stiffness, efficiency and comfort, if you have narrow feet.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£44.99
-18%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£127.99
-20%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
Feature
2022-kask-wg11-4.jpeg
What is WG11?
Everything you need to know about Kask's WG11 helmet test protocol and how it’s trying to change helmet safety
Review
2023 Seido Geon gravel wheelset-5.jpg
Seido Geon gravel wheelset review £590.00
An affordable upgrade with reliable performance
Feature
Swiss epic30.jpg
10 reasons why you need to ride the SPAR Swiss Epic
Treat yourself and a friend to five days of epic mountain biking in the Swiss Alps - enter the 2023 SPAR Swiss Epic today
News
2023 Roval Control hero
Roval expands its cross-country MTB components line-up
The new cockpit, seatpost and alloy wheelset promise to deliver the highest levels of performance, weight savings and control
News
2023 quoc gran tourer XC hero.jpg
Quoc launches two brand new off-road shoes
The Gran Tourer XC and Escape Off-Road offer options for more aggressive off-road riding
News
2023 team orcc 23 ep 2 liam.jpg
Team ORCC '23 | EP.02 pt 1 - Suspension setup for enduro
In our latest instalment of Team ORCC, we check in with Liam who visits Sprung for a suspension setup
News
2023 roval terra clx ii hero.jpg
The Terra CLX II is Roval's lightest gravel wheelset
Fresh hoops promise to out-perform in weight and toughness
Review
2023 ohlins ttx22m.2 hero.jpg
Ohlins TTX22m.2 rear shock review £863.00
Great quality meets great trail performance