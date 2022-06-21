Stolen Goat Voltage Grey glove review £25.00
Comfortable gloves offering warmth in cool conditions, but lacking in abrasion resistance
2022 stolen goat voltage grey gloves hero 1.jpg
|
Jun 21 2022
|
Gloves
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Comfortable
  • Padding isn't intrusive to bar feel
  • Warm in cool conditions
What's not?
  • Uppers can wear prematurely
  • Could do with more perforations or airflow features for warmer rides
Buy if...
You want a pair of gloves ideal for cooler weather on and off road

Launched as part of Stolen Goat’s fresh MTB22 collection are their Voltage Grey Gloves. They are comfortable, offer a range of useful features and are built to a reasonably high quality. However, it doesn’t take long before they look a little worse for wear, and the palm padding is an acquired taste.

Stolen Goat’s Voltage Grey gloves are designed for temperatures where it’s not quite cold enough for full winter gloves. They offer a stretchy microfibre and cotton blended upper paired with an anti-slip palm with padded portions for comfort. There’s also a handy terry cloth thumb panel.

The Voltage Grey gloves fit my large hands rather well, though a small niggle is that the pinky finger isn’t quite long enough for me. That ignored, the comfort is nothing to be sniffed at.

2022 stolen goat voltage grey glove palm.jpg


It’s not often I’m totally comfortable with palm padding, but Stolen Goat has done a great job here. It’s well-placed and not invasive to bar feel. Whether or not it’s useful is up for debate. On the bike, the gloves don’t feel too dissimilar to unpadded gloves. The cuffs are comfortable and have no velcro around the wrist.

Stolen Goat says these gloves are made for cool to warm temperatures, and while they’re more than capable of keeping hands warm in more changeable conditions, I’ve found that they border on overheating on warmer days. So unless you can put up with some warmth when it's hotter out, you’ll want something that's better suited to warmer weather. They would likely be ideal for riding earlier in the day when temperatures haven't quite warmed up if you're doing an early ride. 

2022 stolen goat voltage grey glove fuzz.jpg


The one big downside that’s cropped up is that it doesn’t take much for them to look a bit worse for wear. After a handful of washes and even a few trips through overgrown trails, there are a lot of broken threads showing, suggesting that it’ll get worse with time. Whilst these gloves offer a pretty high build quality elsewhere, it’s a shame to see that abrasion resistance has been neglected.

Given the quality of the construction, uppers aside, I think that Stolen Goat’s gloves live up to the asking price of £25. However, there is some pretty fierce competition. I’m a big fan of ION’s Logo glove, priced at £20. They are simple but comfortable. They do come with their downsides, but for the money, it’s tough to complain.

2022 stolen goat voltage grey glove palm perforations.jpg
2022 stolen goat voltage grey glove palm perforations.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Then there are gloves like the Dakine Thrillium which are quite similar, but for £35 have a lightweight upper and a goat leather palm. If you’re looking for a no-glove feel with added protection, they are great, but not as easy to pull on.

If you want gloves that are ideal for cooler conditions, Stolen Goat’s Voltage Grey gloves are a solid choice. Available in XS-XXL, they are comfortable and come with handy features. The downside? They lack abrasion resistance and can get too warm in summery conditions.

Test report Stolen Goat Voltage Grey glove review £25.00 X
Gloves

Product purpose: 

Stolen Goat says, "Hitting the road or tearing up the trails. The Stolen Goat Voltage Grey cycling gloves are a full finger glove made from a microfibre and cotton blend, ideal for cooler temperatures when it’s not quite chilly enough for our winter cycling gloves". This hits the nail on the head, though their build gets a bit too warm in hotter conditons.

Build extra: 

Super stretchy upper material - max comfort Lightweight Grippy, anti-slip textured palm with padding Microfibre thumb-wipe panel Low wrist - no velcro cuff Touchscreen fingertips Cool/Warm temperatures Multiple colours and sizes For on & off-road use

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Construction is good but the upper could do with more in the way of abrasion resistance for off-road use.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Within the conditions they're designed for, they're great, but as the temperatures rise they get warm quickly.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

Uppers are showing signs of wear

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Asides from the pinky finger being a little too short for me, comfort is ideal.

product value 

Product value extra: 

This is about average for a glove of this quality.

Overall performance: 

Warm in cool conditions and comfortable.

Product likes: 

Comfort and unintrusive padding.

Product dislikes: 

The uppers aren't very hard-wearing.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

A great pair of gloves for cooler conditions. Just keep them away from thorns.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

