Smith Optics Flywheel glasses review £115.00
Comfy, impressive glasses with a great field of view, but for sunny days only
2020 Smith Flywheel hero.jpg
|
Jun 1 2020
|
Glasses
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very comfortable
  • Excellent field of view
  • Super clear and robust lens
What's not?
  • Lens isn't interchangable
  • A little pricey
  • Not completely fog-free
Buy if...
You don't mind forking out for a second pair of specs for winter

The Flywheel from Smith Optics is a retro/modern-looking pair of sunglasses featuring their own tinted ChromaPop lenses. They’re light, comfy and give excellent coverage for riding. Although downsides are few, the lens isn’t interchangeable, meaning they're only really useful for spring and summer.

These semi-framed glasses are made from a very flexy thermoplastic (TR90) and feature auto-lock hinges and adjustable two-position nose pads. The pads are hydrophilic, by which Smith mean they stay grippy instead of getting slippery as the sweat starts flowing.

The lens uses Smith's ChromaPop technology, which filters two wavelengths of light the company claims 'cause colour confusion.' The aim is to boost your ability to see clearly, and the darkened lens gets a hydroleophobic coating to further help things.

The word hydroleophobic appears to be have been made up by Smith Optics, and is a blend of hydro (water), oleo (oil) and phobic (to mean repellent). Basically, they bead water and resist the build up of greases that blur vision... not that we're saying you've got a greasy face. We couldn't possibly comment.

Unfortunately, the lens isn’t interchangeable for clear, so these shades are best kept for the sunnier months.

2020 smith flywheel front.jpg

Thanks in part to the adjustable nosepiece and the general build of the Flywheel, the fit is absolutely spot on, as is the coverage from the lens. This combination makes the Flywheel very natural-feeling, and comfortable enough to keep on all day. They’re lightweight too, making them relatively unnoticeable.

2020 smith flywheel back.jpg

All of that lens tech definitely helps. ChromaPop keeps everything clear and sharp, while the hydroleophobic coating makes them easy to clean. It's pretty durable too: after wiping mud, sweat and rain away with whatever I’m wearing – and dropping the things a few times – they remain unscratched and immaculate.

The nosepiece holds the glasses away from your face, aiding airflow to keep the lens from fogging. It does a great job. However, they’re not totally immune to fog when you're stationary or grinding up a slow climb, though they clear super quickly once a breeze gets under them.

2020 smith flywheel case.jpg

The Smith Optics Flywheel glasses are almost faultless. They’re comfortable, clear, durable and give excellent coverage. It’s just disappointing they're not year-round useful due to their fixed, tinted lens.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
bljp_Uvex_Sportstyle_705v-1.jpg
Cool-uncoolness, stylish-unstylishness. At least that's what I tell myself...
Uvex Sportstyle 705 v £115.00
Test report Smith Optics Flywheel glasses review £115.00 X
Glasses

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£199
-58%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Feature
geometry-1044090_1920.jpg
No, longer mountain bike geometry isn't a fad
Our Jon gets messianic about bike angles
News
suntour grx gravel fork
SR Suntour launch new GVX gravel suspension fork
Adjustable 40-60mm of squish for your gravel bike
Review
2020 Topeak burrito tool wrap.jpg
Topeak Burrito Wrap review £28.00
Practical and versatile way to carry your ride essentials
News
triban rc 120 gravel bike -4.jpeg
Decathlon launch entry-level gravel bike, the Triban RC120
Disc brakes, 38mm tyre clearance and mudguard mounts for £500
Review
camelbak-Hawg-lr-20-pack-review-3.jpg
CamelBak H.A.W.G LR 20L Hydration Pack review £130.00
Huge but stable and comfy – perfect for big adventures
Review
Cube-Stereo-Hybrid-160-HPC-Actionteam-625-275-2020-review-100.jpg
Cube Stereo Hybrid 160 HPC Actionteam 625 27.5 2020 review £5499.00
If you're after a large battery capacity e-bike and get on with the sizing, this Cube offers a great mixture of value, spec and outright ability
News
Merida OneForty 600 Detail-1.jpg
First Look: Merida One-Forty 600
Merida joins in our hunt for the best trail bikes under 2k
Review
2020 lazer walter hero.jpg
Lazer Walter glasses review £100.00
Comfy with great coverage and performance, but not without quirks