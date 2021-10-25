All-City Gorilla Monsoon Review £2,600.00
A comfortable, smooth handling beast of a bike that'll cope with whatever you throw at it
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 hero.jpg
Oct 25 2021
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Massive tyre clearance
  • Balanced handling, whether loaded or not with Impressive comfort levels
  • Looks stunning
What's not?
  • A fair bit of toe overlap
Buy if...
you want a quality steel all-rounder that can cope with tougher terrain and conditions than your average gravel bike

The All-City Cycles Gorilla Monsoon Apex brings way more versatility than the majority of gravel bikes on the market, rather than being a slack angled road bike with larger tyre clearances the Monsoon is more of a dropped bar mountain bike. With huge tyre clearances and bolts for guards and racks, this is a machine that can do a bit of everything from a rough commute to touring the world. Strip it back though and it’s a fun bike to ride whether that be exploring your local by-ways or tackling a bit of singletrack in your local woods.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 3q rear.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 3q rear.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

The Ride

I normally like the racier end of the gravel scene, after all, I spend the majority of my time over on road.cc testing the latest skinny tyred road bikes, but while poo-pooing the whole gravel scene when it first became a thing, I’ve grown to love it. Basically, because it takes me back to my teens when I was riding rigid mountain bikes and your knees and elbows were your suspension.

The Gorilla Monsoon brings back all of those memories with the comfort and quality ride of a steel frame and fork, yet with the added bonus of probably being able to cope with larger rubber than the bikes I was riding back in the day.

All-City have created a clever balance here with a bike that is stable and trustworthy when laden, but still fun to ride, and should you head out the door with nothing but your jersey pockets carrying your spares, then you can have a right blast on some pretty unforgiving terrain.

The first thing I was worried about was the weight, at north of 12kg how much it was going to affect the ride, and more importantly the fun levels.

It wasn’t really much of an issue if I’m honest.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 3q front.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 3q front.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

On the climbs the 34 x 42T bailout gear should see you be able to crest the hill without having to put in too much effort, and then that is where the fun begins.

It’s on the downhills where that heft actually becomes a benefit. The Gorilla feels super planted and thanks to the massive volume of the 2.4” wide tyres you can just let it fly on the descents, mostly thanks to the low pressures you can run them at.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 rear tyre.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 rear tyre.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

With a 71.5° head angle and 47mm of fork offset the front end feels quick, especially on the looser surfaces, but without ever feeling like it’s on the twitchy side.

Pretty much unladen with just a few spares being carried I found the Monsoon a lot of fun to ride on my usual off-road loop which covers a real range of surfaces, everything from gravel to chalk, mud, grass, road, and singletrack sections.

It rolled along nicely on the flatter and better-surfaced sections, a bit more draggy at times than my own Merlin Malt GX2 with 45mm tyres, but with the Gorilla coming into its own on the more abusive sections where I could just hop and bounce over the roots and ruts, rarely having to call on the brakes to get me out of trouble.

The whole build just feels invincible which does bring a certain amount of smugness to your ride, as you feel like you are just riding through things rather than over them.

I lost a bit of time on the uphills, but I was happy just to sit there and spin. You can get out of the saddle if needs be, but to be honest you don’t really gain a lot of forward momentum compared to the power you are putting out.

For such a slenderly tubed steel frame I was quite impressed with the amount of stiffness around the bottom bracket. With the big tyres fitted it’d be hard to detect any flex anyway, but when trying out some narrower 700c Panaracer GravelKings pumped up hard for road use I could feel that this is quite a tight frame.

It’s the same with the fork. All-City seem to have designed enough stiffness into the legs without sacrificing ride quality, there is still plenty of that steel smoothness there.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 front tyre.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 front tyre.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

The Gorilla isn’t really about hooning around in the woods though, (it’s just good to know that you can) it’s on those longer rides that it comes into its own.

Living about 2 miles away from the Imber Range Path on Salisbury Plain means that I have easy access to 100s of kilometers of wide, hardpacked military gravel tracks.

I’ve covered a fair amount of the huge network of permissive by-ways so to get anywhere new means a bit of trek to start exploring, which let’s be honest can get a bit monotonous.

Loading the Monsoon up with plenty of kit, supplies and spares in Restrap’s bar bag, seatpack and frame bag I could easily switch off on the well-travelled routes before finding somewhere new to ride.

I found it just glides along with very little input from me (apart from the legs obviously) thanks to the geometry and the components.

It’s a really easy bike to ride, but should you want to give it a nudge it’s decently responsive.

Fully loading it up with tent, stove etc. and adding about 6kg to the overall build the Gorilla still responds very well. The added weight never making the steering feel ponderous, and all round quite lively should you want to get a lick on.

Even on the road it’s quite the joy to ride especially if you just want to take in the scenery and avoid the main roads.

With mounts for racks and mudguards it’ll make a very competent commuter or tourer, especially in the winter months.

Frame and Fork

The Gorilla Monsoon’s frame is built using All-City’s proprietary 4130 Chromoly tubing, double-butted for the down, top and seat tubes.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 head badge.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 head badge.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

They say that they’ve chosen the tubes for their specific diameters, wall thicknesses, and butting profiles. Now I’ve ridden some very high-quality steel frames from the likes of Condor, Mason and Fairlight and trust me these things really matter.

The ride quality of the Monsoon is great, it encapsulates all of that buttery smoothness of a well-designed steel tubeset marrying stiffness with comfort.

It’s a good-looking frameset too.

The welding is smooth throughout and finished off in what I think is a great paintjob which All-City call Pineapple Sundae. There are loads of neat little attentions to detail too like the AC logos on the rear dropouts, fork ends and pantographed bottom bracket shell.

Also, the points for the three water bottle mounts are all reinforced too.

The bi-plane lugged fork is also a thing of beauty. Like the frame, it’s not light, but brings a certain amount of elegance.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 fork.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 fork.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

When it comes to the design All-City have shunned modern trends like a tapered head tube and fork steerer, but I wouldn’t say that that really causes any issue here, it’s not the type of bike that requires it.

Bottom bracket wise they’ve stuck with a tried and tested externally threaded setup as you’d expect on a steel frame too.

All the cable and hosing runs externally around the frame held in place via zip-ties and small guides which still allows it to look neat and tidy, and unlikely to snag on anything.

Everything else is bang up to date though with flat mounts for the brake calipers, and 12mm thru-axles front and rear.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 drop out.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 drop out.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

Geometry

The Gorilla Monsoon is available in seven frame sizes of which we have the middle offering, the 52cm.            

It has a 545mm top tube, 510mm seat tube with a 155mm head tube length. A good balance of a relaxed fit but still allowing me to get low in the drops when descending or pushing into a headwind.

As I mentioned earlier the head angle is 71.5° with a seat angle of 73° which gives you a slightly forward position to get the power down should you so desire while a 1,021mm wheelbase certainly brings plenty of stability to the ride.

If you tend to go for stack and reach figures you are looking at 579mm and 374mm respectively.

Full geometry details can be found on All-City’s website.

Finishing Kit

The Gorilla Monsoon can be bought as a frameset for £1,200, but what we have here is a full build offered by UK supplier Ison Distribution.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 brake lever.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 brake lever.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

It’s based around 1x Sram groupset with Genetic components and Halo wheels for £2,599.99.

The gear shifters/brake levers and calipers are Apex while you get a bump up to Rival for the long cage rear mech.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 crank.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 crank.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

On the spec list it shows a GX crankset (although our model comes with an NX model) with a 34T chainring mated to an 11-42T cassette.

As per usual Sram’s shifting is solid and dependable whatever the conditions and while I do find the shifter levers quite tall and less aesthetically pleasing than Shimano’s GRX, they do give a large amount of material to place your hand against when descending on rough ground.

With 160mm rotors front and rear there is plenty of stopping power and I had no issues with them fading on long descents even when the bike was loaded up. There is plenty of modulation there too for slippery surfaces.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 caliper.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 caliper.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

The Genetic finishing kit is quality stuff. I’ve reviewed both the Drove Road Bar and STV stem in the past and found them to over plenty of stiffness and their finish makes them look much more expensive than they actually are.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 bar.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 bar.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

There is a decent amount of flare at the drops which makes high-speed descending a doddle and with a relatively shallow drop you don’t need to have a huge amount of flexibility to make the most of them.

The Gorilla Monsson also gets a Genetic seatpost in a 30.9mm diameter paired with a Genetic STV saddle and while saddle shape and padding is very individual, I liked it.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 saddle.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 saddle.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

Wheel wise, the All-City comes with Halo Vapour 35s in 650b size.  

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 wheel.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 wheel.jpg, by Liam Mercer

They are a solid wheelset which took a huge amount of abuse over the testing period without showing up any issues.

With a 30mm external width (35mm external) they are suitable for up to 2.8” tyres and are tubeless ready straight out of the box.

The standard Ison build gives you Schwalbe’s https://road.cc/content/review/schwalbe-g-one-allround-evolution-285613 G-One Allround 2.25” tyres but our model has had a boost to 2.4”, the maximum that’ll fit, or you can run 700c up to 42mm.

2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 front tyre.jpg
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 front tyre.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

The Allround tyres are great for dry conditions due to minimal tread depth but unless you are taking on really wet or sticky trails then things aren’t really going to be an issue, especially at this width.

Conclusion

This is a bike that can take everything in its stride, especially if you are thinking of loading it up and heading out into the wilderness. All-City have been clever though in giving the Gorilla Monsoon a huge amount of versatility which means that on those days you don’t want to go exploring you can have a bloody good laugh in the woods.    

Test report All-City Gorilla Monsoon Review £2,600.00 X

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

All City Cycles say, "Taking our love of riding drop bar bikes off-road to its logical conclusion, we present you with the Gorilla Monsoon. A sweet beast whose only limits are your imagination and will power. We’ve taken the capabilities of our famed cross bikes and built a Monster. Our most densely featured bike ever, fully hitting everything on our checklist for a steed that can take us far into the unknown in comfort, style and elegance. Want to do mixed pavement and single track rides? Put in long days off-road? Do some fire road touring? Camping? Ride across the continent? No problem." I think that the Monsoon Gorilla is a very capable and versatile bike, especially if your gravel rides are more on the extreme side.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

  • Frame: 612 Select CroMoly steel. Double butted down, top, and seat tubes
  • Fork: 4130 CroMoly tapered fork blades, lugged crown and 15mm thru-axle dropouts
  • Headset: Dia Compe CB-2
  • Handlebar: Genetic Drove Road Bar
  • Stem: Genetic STV
  • Bar Tape: Genetic Silicon Tape
  • Saddle: Genetic STV
  • Seatpost: Genetic 30.9
  • Rear Derailleur: SRAM Rival 1x long cage
  • STI Levers: SRAM Apex Hydro
  • Chain: SRAM 11s
  • Crankset: SRAM GX 175mm 34t
  • Cassette: SRAM 11s 11-42
  • Bottom Bracket: SRAM GXP
  • Brakes: SRAM Apex Hydro Flat Mount
  • Wheels: Halo Vapour 35
  • Tyres: Schwalbe G-One Allround 2.25
  • Colour: Pineapple Sundae

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The tyres provide a huge amount of cushioning, but if you swap them out for some harder slicks you can feel that quality steel ride beneath.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The head angle is slacker than most gravel bikes that I've ridden and that helps give you more controllable handling when loaded or tackling technical terrain while still keeping things fun. I've touched on the tube lengths, angles and other dimensions in the the main review.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Overall stiffness is impressive considering how slender the tubing is, especially at the bottom bracket.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

The frame is built to a high quality with neat welding and the fade paint job resisted knocks from bikepacking bag straps and gravel being pinged up from the trails.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The geometry is ideal for this style of bike, being just a little more relaxed at the front end compared to gravel bikes that are based more closely to road/CX machines.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

According to All City Cycles, "The Gorilla is made from our excellent 612 Select tubing and features a lovely bi-plane crown steel fork. We believe that nothing soaks up bumps or is as durable as a high quality steel fork, for on and off-road touring duties, it is the jam."

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

The large volume tyres help efficiency when the terrain is really rough as their balloon like size just sees you coasting over it. While the lowish gearing helps to offset the overall weight.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Neutral

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The front end is easy to keep under control, but it's just on the right side of fun.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Any comments on sprinting?: 

It's not really what the bikes about to be honest, but it shifts better than you'd expect.

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Any comments on climbing efficiency?: 

The gearing range allows you to sit and spin on most ascents.

Rate the bike for agility: 

Any comments on agility?: 

Suprisingly good considering its weight.

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

The mixture of Rival and Apex worked well throughout testing, even when caked in layers of mud. The ratios worked for me too on all of the terrain I encountered.

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so, wha: 

The Halo Vapour wheels stood up to a lot of abuse from the terrain and the weather without grumblling.

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

Good all round tyres for use in the late spring through to early autumn when the UK conditions are predominately dry. You'll need something with more aggressive tread for the winter months though.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Rate the controls for value: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

The Genetic finishing is durable stuff and works well. I'm a fan of the Drove handlebar having testing it before and using it on my own gravel bike.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

Personally I don't think I'd faff around with anything unless it wore out. It's a competent build that you can rely on out in the sticks.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

A well made and thoughout bike for those that want to head off into the wilderness, yet it still manages to be fun on those days when you just wanted to get out for an unladen blast. For the money it's a well specced bike with lots of attention to detail.
Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

