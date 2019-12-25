CamelBak Women's Chase Bike Vest 1.5L review £90.00
Well-designed pack for the riding light, if a bit warm
CamelBak women's Chase Vest-1.jpg
|
Dec 25 2019
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Comfy fit and good weight distribution
  • Space for more essentials than you'd think
  • Women's fit over the chest
What's not?
  • Can get hot
  • Won't replace a trail pack
  • Bite valve clip could be improved
Buy if...
You fancy a bum bag but don't want that pressure on your waist

The women's CamelBak Chase Bike Vest is a 1.5L hydration pack with 2L of storage, and it's designed to be worn – yes – like a vest, rather than a pack. The result is a secure, stable and roomy alternative to a bumbag or waist pack, and ideal for shorter mountain bike or gravel rides. 

We previously reviewed the men's version of the Chase vest and really liked it, with our editor Jon calling it an "innovative and minimalist pack that's superb for fast and light rides". On testing the women's version, I wholeheartedly agree.

 

The difference in this Women's version is purely that it's engineered to fit female shapes better. The straps and across the front are cut and curved differently to boost comfort and security. 

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-2.jpg


The pack takes 2L of gear and a 1.5L bladder, and holds it all pretty flush to your back. The bladder gets its own pretty well-ventilated compartment (I found I could also stuff some snacks or a minipump in there too), and features the familar twist and lock filler cap and QuickLink hose. This dry break allows bladder removal without having to unthread the hose, which is handy.

Unfortunately, the bag doesn't get the magnetic Tube Trap to secure the bite valve – instead, it gets two p-clips that are tiresome to use on the go. They're secure, but I'd much rather see a simple magnet for easy use in rough terrain.

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-4.jpg

 

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-12.jpg

 
The pack wraps around the body and is secured by two chest straps. This front section is larger than a normal pack's, but it forms a very useful proportion of the storage: it took my large iPhone 8 Plus, tools, bars and gels, and kept them all within easy access. 

All straps are adjustable for length and the chest straps can be altered in height, with the excess tucked away in perfect CamelBak style.

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-5.jpg

 
With a full bladder (in the bag...) and a small pump stuffed down the side, the main compartment still has room for a couple more snacks, keys, money and small tools (think tyre levers and the like) in its internal pockets. The opening to the main pocket isn't that big though, so once you've stuck your hand in you have to feel for an item rather than look for it.

The two outer pockets at the rear will hold a multitool or similar, while the small stuff sack takes a thin packable jacket or a stripped-off baselayer. That's quite a lot of kit given the size of the bag! You could also, of course, ditch the bladder if you have enough water on your bike and use the entire bag for gear.

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-7.jpg

 

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-8.jpg


The Chase is supposed to sit above the pockets of road-style jerseys, which is thoughtful, although what you'd want to put in there after cramming the Chase vest full, I've no idea! In reality the pack can still block rear pocket openings, though longer-bodied riders may have less of an issue than I did.

One thing that doesn't play nicely is an inner tube. Cramming too much bulk in the outer stuff sack distorts the pack's shape, making it less comfortable to wear. There's no ideal space for one.

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-11.jpg


Riding in the Chase Vest is, dare I say it, better than riding in a bumbag. It holds more kit, it's more stable, it doesn't pull on the waist and it's not any heavier. It's easier to access and the weight is better distributed. 

OK, if it's a sweat-free back and freedom in the shoulders you're after, then the Chase Vest might not be for you. But if you simply want a light and useful cargo-carrier, you should take a look. 

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-9.jpg


The Chase Vest is a secure pack that doesn't move an inch when riding either gravel or more technical trails. It's well suited to both for fast or short mountain bike rides where you don't want a hefty trail pack, or for longer gravel rides where you want to take more water than you can carry on your frame. I did have to cut the hose down pretty short so it didn't get in my way or catch on clothing when riding a drop-bar bike, however.

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-6.jpg

 

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-13.jpg


It's also rather warm to ride in thanks to that large frontal area, and can feel a tad restrictive (though it isn't actually physically restrictive) as it compresses the chest. I forgot about it, personally, after a brief acclimatisation – and seeing as I tested in winter, the extra warmth was easily accommodated. It's likely to be noticeably more sweaty in summer than a regular pack, though. 

CamelBak women's Chase Vest-3.jpg


This is a well-designed pack for gravel grinders and mountain bikers alike. It won't replace your trail pack as it's really only for the bare essentials, but it might make you think twice about a bumbag (if only the 1980s had done the same...). What's more, at just £20 over the CamelBak Repack LR4, it fills the gap between bumbag and full-on pack very well. That might be a small niche, but it's potentially an extremely useful one, too.

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report CamelBak Women's Chase Bike Vest 1.5L review £90.00 X
Bags

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£95.7
-51%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£65.99
-25%
Buy now
Endura Singletrack Elbow Protector Pads | Black - Small/Medium
Evans Cycles
£47.49
-5%
Buy now
Rockshox Pike RCT3 Solo Air Forks - 27.5" - Diffusion Black / 150mm / 27.5" / Tapered / 15mm Axle
Merlin Cycles
£438.9
-52%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£104.99
-25%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£42.9
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£165.99
-53%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Buying
BestMTBsUnder1k.png
Best mountain bikes for under £1000
Less than a grand and packing a punch, here are the winners for us
News
top ten most popular reviews 2019 header.jpg
off-road.cc's top ten most popular reviews of 2019
Which bikes did you want to read about last year?
News
most read content header.jpg
off-road.cc's top reads 2019
Our most read content, reviews and features of the year
Feature
Hope R4+ LED Front Light Night-1.jpg
Top tips to make the most of night riding season
Get organised and motivated to ride into the night this year
News
FiveCool2 header.jpg
5 cool things from Specialized, Alpine Stars and more
4 brands but more than 5 things worthy of a mention this week
Buying
BestMTBsUnder1500.png
Best mountain bikes for under £1500
Full suss or hardtail, here's the best you can buy
Buying
BestGravelUnder2K.png
The best gravel bikes for under £2,000
Capable gravel bikes that are the best on test
Feature
or-feature.jpg
Nine cheapskate alternatives to proper cycling products
Money saving tips to save cash with this kit