Win £1159.90 worth of absoluteBLACK PVD 1x Oval Chainrings - 10 to be Won!
Hot on the heals of Jon's first look last week we have teamed up with absoluteBLACK to offer you a chance to win one of ten absoluteBLACK Direct mount 1X Oval chainrings in PVD Rainbow (oil slick) colour. We have both SRAM Direct mount BOOST and Shimano 12spd Hyperglide+ compatible versions to be won.
For those of you that don't know what PVD means, it's Physical Vapor Deposition which is when a thin film of solid material is vaporized and then applied to the surface of your product in a vacuum. It's used to reduce friction and provide a barrier against wear and tear, so it's ideal for a chainring plus it's a more environmentally friendly process than anodising. If you really want to geek out about PVD you can here but suffice to say it produces a very durable finish and the amazing and unique colourway that you see here.
absoluteBLACK says it is the most premium oval chainring on the market with a scientifically proven performance gain. We have not had a chance to test it yet but we will soon so please check out their website which is laden with lots of information from the why Oval design to how to fit them including a video which is very helpful.
absoluteBLACK claim the advantages of Oval Boost or Hyperglide+ Direct Mount chainring are:
- Finest design to provide excellent weight to strength ratio
- One of a kind special oval shape (Patent Pending)
- Greatly improves traction and climbing abilities
- Unique Patent Pending narrow-wide teeth profile to keep your chain in place for minimum 12 months!
- Special 3D teeth machining for ultimate mud relief decrease wear and noise dramatically
- They save weight because they don't need the spider and chainring bolts *SRAM
- The ability for installation of smaller ring sizes that can't be mounted on regular spider *SRAM
- All rings have built-in threads for ease of mounting and reduction in weight *Shimano
- Superb quality and great look.
- You will ride faster using ovals. If you keep using round rings then others will get quicker.
- You will not "feel" the oval shape at all
- Reduces stress on knees
- We mastered our oval chainrings to perfection, so you can get the best possible advantage from the oval/elliptical shape.
absoluteBLACK are offering ten lucky winners either a £109.99 Sram Boost or a £115.99 Shimano 12spd Hyperglide+ chainring which will fit any of the following direct-drive cranks listed on their site:-
Sram options
Shimano options
All you have to do in order to be in with a chance to win one of these ten beauties is to head on down below and fill out the entry form. Best of Luck.
