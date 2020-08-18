We get a new drop-down review menu!

Aug 18 2020
News
We've only gone and got ourselves a drop-down menu! Yep, it's been a long time coming but now our site is now easier to navigate than ever before with reviews divided up into six simple sections and their subsequent sub-sections.

Big Dave has been working hard being the screens here at off-road.cc to give us editors (Jon and Rach) the one thing we most wanted in life. We've had 'drop-down menu' at the top of the Christmas wish list for a while now and we're stoked that Christmas has come early!


It doesn't take much explaining; simply click on reviews in the top menu bar, choose your category and then a subcategory and you'll be taken to a page filled with just those reviews. Newest reviews are listed first, you'll see a photo, the name of the item, the price and importantly the star score we gave it. So, make Big Dave's efforts worthwhile - head over to the menu now and give it a whirl....

off-road.cc menu bikes.png

 

