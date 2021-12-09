Sidi introduces the MTB Turbo shoes
Sidi has bolstered its off-road shoe range with the all new MTB Turbo shoes. The brand says that they're designed for the explorer who prefers to ride off of the beaten track.
The MTB Turbo shoes get a matte synthetic leather upper with a suede effect and mesh inserts to encourage a bit if airflow. Then the shoe benefits from Sidi's Outdoor sole which is made of a rubber that's dense enough to make it stiff, with the help of reinforcement towards the sole's centre. However, Sidi says that rubber role remains flexible enough to make for pleasant walking.
On the subject of the sole, its tread is designed not only to provide grip off of the bike but to shed mud, despite installed cleats.
Moving to the heel, it gets reflective details and a reinforced nylon shell to extend durability and hopefully add a bit of protection.
Finally, like Sidi's existing range, the MTB Turbo benefits from the Tecno3 rotor to make the upper fit the foot perfectly, says the brand. It then gets a replaceable fastening system which is operated by a cable that offers an almost custom fit.
The Sidi MTB Turbo shoes are available in 11 sizes from EU 38 up to 48.