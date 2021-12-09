Sidi introduces the MTB Turbo shoes

Shoes are said to be versatile enough to meet the needs of explorers
Sidi introduces the MTB Turbo shoes
|
Dec 9 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Best SPD and Flat shoes from Eurobike FiveTen 2018-15.jpg
12 best new shoes from Eurobike 2018 - hot stepping SPD and flat cycling shoes for 2019
Hot stepping SPD and flat shoes for 2019
Pearl Izumi 2018 shoes -8.jpg
Best Mountain Bike Shoes of Eurobike
Trail shoes tip top for your toes in 2018
Specialized S-Works Recon shoe-8.jpg
Specialized say the new S-WORKS Recon is “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"
Claimed to be “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"
FiveCool2 header.jpg
5 cool things from Mavic, Giro, Leatt, Shimano and ION - the shoe edition
On our daily exercise, here's the shoes we are wearing....

Sidi has bolstered its off-road shoe range with the all new MTB Turbo shoes. The brand says that they're designed for the explorer who prefers to ride off of the beaten track.

The MTB Turbo shoes get a matte synthetic leather upper with a suede effect and mesh inserts to encourage a bit if airflow. Then the shoe benefits from Sidi's Outdoor sole which is made of a rubber that's dense enough to make it stiff, with the help of reinforcement towards the sole's centre. However, Sidi says that rubber role remains flexible enough to make for pleasant walking.

2021 sidi MTB-Turbo - 3 side.jpeg

On the subject of the sole, its tread is designed not only to provide grip off of the bike but to shed mud, despite installed cleats.

Moving to the heel, it gets reflective details and a reinforced nylon shell to extend durability and hopefully add a bit of protection.

2021 sidi MTB-Turbo rear.jpeg

Finally, like Sidi's existing range, the MTB Turbo benefits from the Tecno3 rotor to make the upper fit the foot perfectly, says the brand. It then gets a replaceable fastening system which is operated by a cable that offers an almost custom fit.

2021 sidi MTB-Turbo - 2 front.jpeg

The Sidi MTB Turbo shoes are available in 11 sizes from EU 38 up to 48.

you might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Red - 120mm FAT, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£144.99
-38%
Buy now
Buying
YT Xmas Gifts.jpg
The epic xmas gift guide from off.road.cc
We're here to help take the struggle out of buying gifts for off-road riders
News
2021 tubular - a biking story cover copy.png
Video: Tubular - A Biking Story
Mountain biking meets... Uh... Tubing?
Review
2021_MET_Veleno_1.JPG
MET Veleno MIPS helmet review £100.00
Well vented and comfortable, but fiddly adjustment and quite pricey
Review
2021 Altura Ridge Tier Men_s Waterproof Trouser 004.jpg
Altura Ridge Tier Men's Waterproof Trouser review £95.00
Top weather protection and breathability, though lacking features and strangely sized
Review
2021 granite design stash chain repair tool hero.jpg
Granite Design Stash Chain Repair Tool Kit review £20.00
A simple, clever but effective bar end hidden chain tool
News
Oxford mtb grips 001.jpg
Oxford boost their offerings for mountain bikers
The brand's off-road line now include grips and flat pedals, colour-matching, of course.
News
2022 canyon torque mullet riding.JPG
The Canyon Torque gets a refresh for 2022
New Torque gets all of the wheel sizes with an AL model
Review
2021 muc-off bottle for life bundle hero.jpg
Muc-Off Bottle for Life Bundle £30.00
Pricey but very eco-friendly and just as effective as the pre-mix stuff