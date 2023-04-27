Saracen reintroduces the Levarg gravel bike - and adds a flat-bar option

After a short hiatus the Saracen Levarg is back
Saracen reintroduces the Levarg gravel bike - and adds a flat-bar option
|
Apr 27 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2023 Boardman TRVL prototype Dirty Reiver hero
Boardman’s new prototype gravel bike is basically a ’90s mountain bike, but is that a bad thing?
This new Boardman TRVL should hit showroom floors later this year
PRO MSN 1.3 Enduro Saddle hero
PRO introduces two new saddles for enduro and e-mountain biking
The saddles feature a completely new design and new naming convention
2023 S-works epic
All-new Specialized Epic officially breaks cover
The new Epic World Cup might have a 25mm less frame travel than its predecessor, but Specialized has continued to heed the progressive geometry demands of contemporary cross-country mountain bikers 
2023 yeti sb 135 hero.jpg
Yeti introduces the SB135 - a 650b trail bike
New trail bike gets smaller wheels for maximum radness

Saracen, a brand known for its mountain bike heritage, has brought back its Levarg gravel bike. The bike was last offered in 2020 and is now making a comeback with three new models - including a flat-bar option. 

As one might expect from a mountain bike brand, the Levarg is not an “all-road” bike but rather a purebred gravel whip best suited for anything off-road. Saracen says this is reflected in the bike's components.

The new Levarg comes in three different models: The Levarg, Levarg SL and Levarg FB. 

2023 Saracen Levarg
2023 Saracen Levarg, by Saracen


They are all based around the same Series 2 custom butted and hydroformed 6061 alloy frame and UD carbon fork with 12mm thru-axles front and rear. The Levarg base model features a 2x setup in the shape of Shimano’s 10-speed Tiagra shifters paired to
GRX400 mechs and mechanical TRP Spyre C brakes.

2023 Saracen Levarg SL
2023 Saracen Levarg SL, by Saracen


The Levarg SL notches that up a level with GRX600 11-speed shifters, an 810 rear mech and hydraulic disc brakes. Again, the bike comes with a 46/30T chainset and the 11-34T cassette provides a wider spread of gear options.

2023 Saracen Levarg FB
2023 Saracen Levarg FB, by Saracen


The third Levarg is a bit different as the FB stands for flat bar - to fuel the conversation about whether gravel bikes are old-school mountain bikes. Instead of GRX at the rear, the FB is built around a Shimano 10-speed Deore drivetrain, where a solitary 42T chainring drives an 11-42T cassette.

2023 Saracen Levarg FB downtube
2023 Saracen Levarg FB downtube, by Saracen


All three models come with 47C Maxxis Rambler tubeless-ready tyres as standard.

Andy Ayers, Sportline Senior Product Manager commented on the tyre choice: “We wanted to make sure that the Levarg was a gravel bike that fitted in with the whole Saracen ethos. With the gear range for adventure and the tyres for shredding, we’re really excited about a gravel bike that can offer trail riders a way to push the boundaries in a different medium.”

The bikes are available now and prices are £1000 for the base model, £1,300 for the SL and £1,700 for the FB.

You might also like: 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction
£40
-38%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Buying
Best cycling computers
Best cycling computers 2023 - top options for mountain biker
The best cycling computers provide navigational prompting, detailed maps and metric tracking to keep you at the top of your game
Feature
2023 koroyd.jpg
What is Koroyd?
A closer look at the honeycomb-like inner helmet structure and why it matters to helmet safety
Review
Oladance Wearable Open Ear Headphones
Oladance Wearable Open Ear Headphones review £200.00
The best headphones for cycling, running and exercise on the market - but pricey
Feature
2023 mondraker dusty xr riding 1.jpg
Are gravel bikes old-school mountain bikes?
Liam Mercer unpacks this loaded topic and reckons gravel's progression is the best thing to happen to cycling in decades
News
2023 Boardman TRVL prototype Dirty Reiver hero
Boardman’s new prototype gravel bike is basically a 90s MTB
This new Boardman TRVL should hit showroom floors later this year
Review
Shimano RX6 Gravel Shoe hero.jpeg
Shimano RX6 shoe review £160.00
A good pair of gravel shoes with plenty of venting and comfort
Review
2023 smanie ex hero 2.jpg
Smanie Explorer Sport saddle review £30.00
A great-value, comfortable saddle for all kinds of riding
News
PRO MSN 1.3 Enduro Saddle hero
PRO introduces two new saddles for enduro and e-MTBs
The saddles feature a completely new design and new naming convention