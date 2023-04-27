Saracen reintroduces the Levarg gravel bike - and adds a flat-bar option
Saracen, a brand known for its mountain bike heritage, has brought back its Levarg gravel bike. The bike was last offered in 2020 and is now making a comeback with three new models - including a flat-bar option.
- Best gravel wheelsets 2023 - fast and furious off-road wheels
- Gravel bike geometry: everything you need to know
- Gravel bike vs mountain bike: what are the differences?
As one might expect from a mountain bike brand, the Levarg is not an “all-road” bike but rather a purebred gravel whip best suited for anything off-road. Saracen says this is reflected in the bike's components.
The new Levarg comes in three different models: The Levarg, Levarg SL and Levarg FB.
They are all based around the same Series 2 custom butted and hydroformed 6061 alloy frame and UD carbon fork with 12mm thru-axles front and rear. The Levarg base model features a 2x setup in the shape of Shimano’s 10-speed Tiagra shifters paired to
GRX400 mechs and mechanical TRP Spyre C brakes.
The Levarg SL notches that up a level with GRX600 11-speed shifters, an 810 rear mech and hydraulic disc brakes. Again, the bike comes with a 46/30T chainset and the 11-34T cassette provides a wider spread of gear options.
The third Levarg is a bit different as the FB stands for flat bar - to fuel the conversation about whether gravel bikes are old-school mountain bikes. Instead of GRX at the rear, the FB is built around a Shimano 10-speed Deore drivetrain, where a solitary 42T chainring drives an 11-42T cassette.
All three models come with 47C Maxxis Rambler tubeless-ready tyres as standard.
Andy Ayers, Sportline Senior Product Manager commented on the tyre choice: “We wanted to make sure that the Levarg was a gravel bike that fitted in with the whole Saracen ethos. With the gear range for adventure and the tyres for shredding, we’re really excited about a gravel bike that can offer trail riders a way to push the boundaries in a different medium.”
The bikes are available now and prices are £1000 for the base model, £1,300 for the SL and £1,700 for the FB.