 LCP

Rondo drops the covers of its new IOON electric gravel bike

And it's already won a Design & Innovation Award.
Rondo drops the covers of its new IOON electric gravel bike
|
Jan 22 2025
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Rondo Ruut AL detail
First Look: Rondo RUUT AL
We'll be flipping chips and winning races on the new Ruut
Gravel bike Bergamont Grandurance-1.jpg
The best new gravel bikes of 2018
Will one of these be your next gravel grinder?
Off Road Arrivals Header 32.jpg
Off-Road Arrivals
New in and ready to be put through its paces
Rondo Ruut CF-1.jpg
First Look: Rondo RUUT CF2 carbon gravel bike with adjustable geometry
We check out the carbon version of the adjustable geometry gravel bike

Polish bike brand, Rondo, has entered the e-gravel market. Known for its all-terrain drop bar bikes, it was inevitable that Rondo would eventually develop a mid-drive motor integrated frame.

The IOON might not look like many of its e-gravel category rivals, but it remains true to the Rondo design philosophy of form following function. Rondo’s frame tube shapes are designed for specific mechanical and aerodynamic properties, creating an e-gravel bike that looks very different from its competitors. 

Viewed in profile, the IOON’s most striking feature is the interrupted seat tube design. Instead of a traditional gravel bike seat tube, which mostly runs straight to the bottom bracket, the IOON’s seat tube has a distinct kink halfway, meeting the down tube way ahead of the bottom bracket. 

2025 rondo ioon front.jpg
2025 rondo ioon front.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The design might look unusual, but it offers significant seat-tube flex benefits without sacrificing overall frame strength. For a gravel bike, the interrupted seat-tube design is ideal: delivering excellent small bump absorption on corrugated surfaces, while helping to reduce rider fatigue. 

Like other Rondo carbon gravel frames, the IOON’s top tube doesn’t follow a straight line towards the head tube, with a pronounced kink at about three-quarters of the tube length. It’s all a testament to Rondo’s belief that carbon should be shaped to optimize its material properties, instead of following the legacy tube shapes created by decades of aluminium, steel, and titanium fabrication. 

Meticulous industrial design has enabled Rondo to have the interrupted seat-tube feature and Fazua’s Ride 60 drive system. Rated at 60Nm, Fazua’s Ride 60 mid-drive motor can deliver peak pedalling assistance of up to 430W. It’s light, too, at only 1.96kg (4.3lb), drawing power from a 430Wh battery pack. Total system weight with motor and battery comes to 4.2kg (9.2lb). 

2025 rondo ioon rear.jpg
2025 rondo ioon rear.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Despite its stout tube profiles, Rondo IOON is designed for the best possible balance of aerodynamics, required frame durability for endurance gravel route exploration, and all the fabled ride compliance that composite materials have the potential to deliver. 

The Rondo Twintip carbon fork also allows riders to choose some degree of geometry adjustment. A flip-chip embedded in the dropout eyelets can quicken steering responses for road riding, or create a more forgiving steering set-up for technical trails and loose gravel descents. 

Rondo’s IOON e-gravel range is launching at a base price of £5,999, with several build options to accommodate rider needs and requirements. 

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
News
54273725053_0de8dcc0f7_c.jpg
Cotic shows off glow-in-the-dark BFe hardtail
BFe becomes a colour-changing 29er, or mixed wheel bike.
Review
2025 deity flattrack pedal hero.jpg
Deity Flat Trak flat pedal review £150.00
A superb large-platform flat pedal that brings durability and grip in equal measures.
Review
2024 5dev rspec hero.jpg
5Dev R-Spec Trail Enduro crankset review £550.00
A durable and easier on the wallet 5Dev crank but weighty and still fairly pricey.
Review
2024 trickstuff pads and rotors.jpg
Trickstuff Power brake pad and Heavy Duty rotor review £50.00
A more accessible entry into Trickstuff's high-end performance braking systems.
Feature
DSCF9270.jpg
GT Bicycles – the story of an iconic marque
We dive into GT's history and chat with Hans Rey about his experience with the brand.
Review
2024 madison dte 3 layer jacket hero.jpg
Madison DTE 3-layer Men’s Waterproof Jacket review £200.00
A great choice for the harshest, filthiest riding conditions.
News
art of movement.jpg
Video: The Art of Movement featuring T.E.M.P.O. Power
Hugo Frixtalon rides his T.E.M.P.O. POWER showing the relationship between himself, the trail and his bike.
Feature
2023 Canyon TorqueON CF 9 riding 2.jpg
Mountain biking in the rain- how to ride in muddy conditions
Top tips on how to make the most out of riding wet trails