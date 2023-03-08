All-City Cosmic Stallion Titanium Frameset review £3,499.99
At the pricier end of the scale but a fast and rewarding all road/gravel bike
2022 all city cosmic stallion riding still.jpg
|
Mar 8 2023
|
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great ride quality
  • Excellent geometry for those who like to ride quickly
  • Plenty of stiffness
What's not?
  • Quite a short warranty period
Buy if...
you want a race inspired gravel machine with an excellent titanium ride quality

The spirited persona of All-City’s Cosmic Stallion means that it is an absolute blast to ride, regardless of whether you are a gravel racer at heart or just the type of rider that wants to get out and explore whatever the pace. The geometry just works whatever the surface, and there is nothing to stop you from fitting some big volume slicks for some fun on the Tarmac, making it an ideal choice among the best titanium gravel bike stalwarts.

All-City Cosmic Stallion titanium frameset - Technical details

While the Cosmic Stallion has a bit of a racy character about it, it comes with plenty of mounts for taking on an adventure or even the commute. Equipped with full mudguard mounts including provisions for a rear rack, it can become quite a versatile machine. There are three sets of bottle cage mounting points, too.

2022 all city cosmic stallion fork.jpg
2022 all city cosmic stallion fork.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The full carbon Whisky No.9 CX fork is lightweight and stiff but it does lack any mounts for load carrying. Not something that is an issue from my point of view as there are definitely plenty of frame-mounted bags on the market to satisfy any set-up. Also loading up the front end would slow the handling and take away the fun aspect of the Cosmic Stallion on the trails.

Tyre clearances on the frame are 45mm for 700c size, or 42mm for 650b with or without mudguards fitted. That doesn’t sound massive in this day and age but that includes 3mm of clearance on either side of the tyre to cope with mud build-up and tyre flex. You could go wider if you're keen.

2022 all city cosmic stallion frame detail 3.jpg
2022 all city cosmic stallion frame detail 3.jpg, by Liam Mercer


At the fork, you can go a little larger with 47mm on 700c and 650b, although fitting mudguards brings that down to 43mm on the 700c size.

For a clean look, All-City has run all of the cables and hoses through the down tube (with blanking plates for using a 1x system) and this also makes it easier to fit frame bags, and not worry about the cables catching on passing branches – rare but it can happen.

2022 all city cosmic stallion frame detail 1.jpg
2022 all city cosmic stallion frame detail 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The rear brake hose and gear cable do run externally though - from the bottom bracket backwards - and are cable tied to the guides on the underside of the chainstays. Wired electronic systems can be fed through the stays.

Gearing covers many options on an all-road/gravel bike like the Cosmic Stallion and the chainstay/threaded bottom bracket shell junction hasn’t limited chain sizes too much. It can accommodate a max chainring of 48T for a 1x system, or if you want to go for a full roadie 2x setup the All-City will cope with a 53/39T or 52/36T chainset without issue.

As for the actual construction of the frame, All-City has used its own custom-designed Oberon Tubing dictating the tube profiles, wall thicknesses and butting profiles to deliver the ride quality that the designers want, while delivering stiffness and weight.

2022 all city cosmic stallion dropout detai.jpg
2022 all city cosmic stallion dropout detai.jpg, by Liam Mercer


On the website, All-City makes plenty of references to the longevity of the Stallion’s frame and I can’t see or feel any reason to doubt that. It is very well built with welds that are a balance between understated aesthetics and functionality. The custom dropouts are a thing of beauty, too.

All-City only offers a three-year warranty against defects though, which is a lot less than most manufacturers. Dolan offers five years for instance on the GXT gravel model, and Mason’s Bokeh Ti which is just a couple of hundred quid more than the Stallion comes with a lifetime warranty.

The Cosmic Stallion is available in six sizes ranging from 46cm through to 61cm in 3cm jumps. That corresponds to top tube lengths of 510mm to 610mm.

2022 all city cosmic stallion frame detail 2.jpg
2022 all city cosmic stallion frame detail 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


All-City has a comprehensive geometry table on their website but to give you a bit of an idea the 55cm frame has a 560mm top tube, 540mm seat tube, and 163mm head tube length.

The overall wheelbase is 1,037mm with 440mm chainstays, while the stack and reach figures are 590mm and 385mm respectively.

Angle-wise, you’re looking at 72-degrees for the head and 73.5-degrees for the seat tube. Other details are a bottom bracket drop of 73mm, and a standover height of 797mm. The fork is 395mm long with a 45mm offset.

All-City Cosmic Stallion titanium frameset - Performance

It’s a good-looking machine, too, and while it is quite the investment at three-and-a-half grand, titanium frames tend to offer a very long ride life – although the Cosmic Stallion only comes with a three-year warranty.

'Lively, Spirited, Stable', are three words used by All-City to describe the Cosmic Stallion, and it’s not marketing hype – I think that’s a very fair description of the bike.

2022 all city cosmic stallion riding 1.jpg
2022 all city cosmic stallion riding 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Coming into gravel riding from the roadie side of things, I relate to the geometry and slender aesthetics of the Stallion, and in turn, the way it behaves.

The moment I got aboard the All-City I could tell this was going to be a nimble bike to ride. The front end is low compared to many adventure-based gravel bikes on the market, and I loved the fact that this allowed me to get a good drop from saddle to bar for those sections where I wanted to get the power down.

The lower centre of gravity helps the stability of the bike at speed, too, which gives you the confidence to push things just a little bit harder and further even when the unstableness of the surface should make you think the opposite.

2022 all city cosmic stallion riding pan.jpg
2022 all city cosmic stallion riding pan.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The feedback through the titanium tubing is spot on as well, further boosting that confidence - and being able to carry extra speed as you can feel exactly what the front and rear of the Stallion are doing.

The All-City is a relatively light bike, too, (well built up with this top-end kit least anyway) and thanks to impressive stiffness from the oversized down tube, tapered head tube, and chunky bottom bracket area it feels impressively responsive.

There is nothing out of the ordinary geometry-wise at the front end but, paired with the rest of the package, the steering manages to feel on the fun side of neutral. The Stallion feels composed, and relatively unflustered on the majority of terrain and, while you can really let the bike go on dry and firm twisty singletracks, if the going is soft and muddy there is just enough natural delay in the handling that you can easily control a slide or get yourself out of trouble if needs be.

2023 all city cosmic stallion riding 6.jpg
2023 all city cosmic stallion riding 6.jpg, by Liam Mercer


One of the main reasons for buying a titanium frame though is the ride quality, and that is certainly in abundance here. Even without the cushioning effect of the large rubber, the All-City has a vibration-sapping feel to the tubing, bringing a degree of plushness.

This makes itself known on those longer rides where you don’t necessarily want to be riding everywhere at full chat.

The curved and slender seatstays take the edge off of what is a stiff rear end, and the geometry means that you’ll likely be running plenty of exposed seatpost for a bit more flex.

All-City Cosmic Stallion titanium frameset - Verdict

The Cosmic Stallion Titanium is available as a frameset for £3,499.99 which includes the frame, fork and seat clamp.

For a frame built using a custom tube set and full carbon fibre fork to this high standard isn’t bad. That Mason Bokeh Ti I mentioned earlier is £3,700 for the frameset, although I will add that this welded-to-order frame is probably the pinnacle in terms of finish and attention to detail.

Enigma’s Esker is a bit of a gravel racer and comes with details like a 6Al/4V grade down tube over the more common 3Al/2.5V grade for increased lateral rigidity. Things like that bump the price up to £4,028 though for a frameset.

There are also some very well-priced titanium all road/gravel bike framesets on the market like the Van Nicholas Rowtag at £2,402.67 or the Enigma Escape MK2 at £2,677.

Overall, the Cosmic Stallion is a very well-built bike that is a lot of fun to ride. It’s also highly capable and versatile, too. It has a big price tag though bringing it up against some of the best framesets available, but without the warranty length to back it up. Plus, there are some bikes, like those mentioned that also offer great ride quality for a lot less money.

  • allcitycycles.com

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

All-City say, "The ultimate gravel bike for chasing PRs and podiums on race day, and all the training rides that get you there." The Cosmic Stallion is very much a fast gravel machine that compliments those who want to push a bike hard on loose terrains.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

The fork is full carbon fibre, while the frame is made from All-City's Oberon 3Al/2.5V titanium tubing of which they give the following description:

"Oberon tubes are made from the finest and most durable titanium available, and they allow us to maintain the traditional bike aesthetic we love while giving us complete control over performance, handling, ride characteristics, and more. We’ve channeled a great deal of love and hard work into tube diameters, wall thicknesses, butting profiles, and shaping to make these frames ideal for the type of riding they’re meant to do. We’ve custom-designed all-new titanium dropouts and pored over thousands of small details to make these frames as stunning as they are strong.

We can’t build a bike out of fairy dust or love potion. But we can build one out of titanium, and we can make it beautiful, make it fast, and make it last. So we did. Now enjoy!"

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The ride quality is typical high end titanium with plenty of stiffness, but a bit of plushness to take some of the vibration out of the frame.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The tube lengths and angles are realatively similar to many bikes of this size, there are no quirks or surprises here.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Stiffness levels are absolutely fine with a feeling of tautness throughout the lower part of the frame.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

The overally builld quality is very good with neat, yet functional welding and key parts like the custom dropouts give an air of quality.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The geometry is closer to a road endurance bike than many gravel machines which gives it its racy edge.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

The Oberon tubing is custom drawn to All-City's own specifications.

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Thanks to the stiffness and relatively light weight the Stallion feels efficient, nimble and responsive.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

On the edgy side of neutral.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The Cosmic Stallion has steering that is a touch quicker than more adventure based gravel bikes which gives a very diorect feel to the front end without ever becoming twitchy.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

The Cosmic Stallion is priced up there with what I regard as some of the highest quality titanium gravel bikes on the market, but doesn't offer the same level of warranty which takes the shine off a touch. Other than that though it is a great handling frameset, with a rid equality to match.
