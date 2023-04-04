WIN a Helium Bivy from Outdoor Research!
We've teamed up with our friends over the pond at Outdoor Research to help you get ready for bikepacking season. We're giving one lucky person the chance to bag themselves a £225 bivy; a Helium Bivy, to be exact. All you have to do is comment below, after checking the T&Cs, of course, and we'll pick one person at random next week.
Unfold your night under the stars, in the forestry wilds or the wild fjords of adventure with the Helium Bivy. This bivy is constructed with lightweight adventures in mind using a blend of super-tech fabrics and features such as Pertex® Shield, 30D Ripstop and polyester meshing.
Thanks to fully taped seams and Pertex technology, the Helium Bivy isn't just waterproof but also breathable. Weighing just 448g with a pole (and 400g without a pole), the bivy can pack down within its Stuff Sack to just 12.25" x 3.5", making it ideal for transporting on your bike. When unfolded, the bivy rolls out a length of 82", with a top width of 26" and a bottom width of 19".
Other features of the Helium Bivy to make your bikepacking experiences even more comfortable include No-See-Um mesh, reflective details, a clamshell opening, two internal fly fasteners, two stake loops, one guy line loop and a single-pole system.
So there you have it! As long as you keep it reasonably clean and friendly, comment below to 'enter'; you can even tell us why you want this prize, although it won't make a blind bit of difference because we'll be picking the winners at random!
Oh, and if you don't have an off.road.cc account already, it's as simple as verifying your email address and a password, waiting for an admin to accept (we're usually pretty quick), and you're away.
The competition is open to the UK only, and entries close on April 11th, 2022.
Good luck!
90 comments
I would love one of these!
Would be great.
I would love this! Have been meaning to try a hooped bivy bag.
I keep procrastinating, this might finally get me bikepacking !
Looks great 👍
Would be great to win this... perfect for my planned attempt of The Badger Divide later this year!
Bivvies have "advanced"so much since bivvying on Snowdon with the M.R.T. in the early 90s in a plastic orange bag!
Looks great for my planned bike packing trip.
Bags I.
Is it in the bag? Yes please.
That would be excellent for the Transpennine Trail
Me please!
If I win this I will use it to destruction! Make use, not abuse 😁
Yes please
Looks like a nice home from home 🚵🍻
Yes please 🙏
Yarp
Yes please, at last a bivvy that the dog can't escape mid sleep 😁
Well, one less excuse not to give bikepacking outdoors a go if I win this! Oo eck!
That would make for a grand night out!
Never tried a Bivy but would give it a go on a solo bike packing trip
Not for the larger rider
Would love this!!!
Oh, go on then.
Looks like my new home
Please may I have this?
Yes. Please this would be amazing for my Manchester to Brighton ride!
I wouldn't mind having one, but do we have to wait until 2023 for it? (article date)
Yes please