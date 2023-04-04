WIN a Helium Bivy from Outdoor Research!

We're giving one lucky person the chance to bag a bivy worth £225.
|
Apr 4 2023
|
News
We've teamed up with our friends over the pond at Outdoor Research to help you get ready for bikepacking season. We're giving one lucky person the chance to bag themselves a £225 bivy; a Helium Bivy, to be exact. All you have to do is comment below, after checking the T&Cs, of course, and we'll pick one person at random next week.

Unfold your night under the stars, in the forestry wilds or the wild fjords of adventure with the Helium Bivy. This bivy is constructed with lightweight adventures in mind using a blend of super-tech fabrics and features such as Pertex® Shield, 30D Ripstop and polyester meshing.
 

Outdoor Research Competition April 2022 - 3.jpg
Outdoor Research Competition April 2022 - 3.jpg, by Jessica Strange

 

Thanks to fully taped seams and Pertex technology, the Helium Bivy isn't just waterproof but also breathable. Weighing just 448g with a pole (and 400g without a pole), the bivy can pack down within its Stuff Sack to just 12.25" x 3.5", making it ideal for transporting on your bike. When unfolded, the bivy rolls out a length of 82", with a top width of 26" and a bottom width of 19".
 

Outdoor Research Competition April 2022 - 4.jpg
Outdoor Research Competition April 2022 - 4.jpg, by Jessica Strange

 

Other features of the Helium Bivy to make your bikepacking experiences even more comfortable include No-See-Um mesh, reflective details, a clamshell opening, two internal fly fasteners, two stake loops, one guy line loop and a single-pole system.
 

Outdoor Research Competition April 2022 - 2.jpg
Outdoor Research Competition April 2022 - 2.jpg, by Jessica Strange

 

So there you have it! As long as you keep it reasonably clean and friendly, comment below to 'enter'; you can even tell us why you want this prize, although it won't make a blind bit of difference because we'll be picking the winners at random!

 

Oh, and if you don't have an off.road.cc account already, it's as simple as verifying your email address and a password, waiting for an admin to accept (we're usually pretty quick), and you're away. 

 

The competition is open to the UK only, and entries close on April 11th, 2022.

 

Good luck!

Author block

Jessica Strange's picture

Jessica Strange

Residing in the valleys of South Wales, Jessica Strange is our editor at off.road.cc. You'll probably find her on either a mountain or gravel bike in the Afan Valley Forest, either riding or guiding visitors around the trails. As a qualified bike mechanic, if Jessica isn't riding her bike, you can bet she's tinkering with one! When not fettling with bikes or blowing her legs out on the trails, self-proclaimed tea-addict Jessica is a colossal sci-fi fanatic.

90 comments

32 sec ago

I would love one of these!

1 min 50 sec ago

Would be great.

2 min 48 sec ago

I would love this! Have been meaning to try a hooped bivy bag.

7 min 9 sec ago

I keep procrastinating, this might finally get me bikepacking !

13 min 30 sec ago

Looks great 👍 

23 min 50 sec ago

Would be great to win this... perfect for my planned attempt of The Badger Divide later this year!

24 min 59 sec ago

Bivvies have "advanced"so much since bivvying on Snowdon  with the M.R.T. in the early 90s in a plastic orange bag!

30 min 9 sec ago

Looks great for my planned bike packing trip.

30 min 48 sec ago

Bags I.

36 min 55 sec ago

Is it in the bag? Yes please.

47 min 37 sec ago

That would be excellent for the Transpennine Trail

50 min 17 sec ago

Me please!

56 min 13 sec ago

If I win this I will use it to destruction! Make use, not abuse 😁

56 min 15 sec ago

1 hour 7 min ago

Yes please

1 hour 7 min ago

Looks like a nice home from home 🚵🍻

1 hour 7 min ago

Yes please 🙏 

1 hour 7 min ago

Yarp 

1 hour 8 min ago

Yes please, at last a bivvy that the dog can't escape mid sleep 😁

1 hour 11 min ago

Well, one less excuse not to give bikepacking outdoors a go if I win this! Oo eck!

1 hour 13 min ago

That would make for a grand night out!

1 hour 18 min ago

Never tried a Bivy but would give it a go on a solo bike packing trip

1 hour 21 min ago

Not for the larger rider

2 hours 17 min ago

Would love this!!!

2 hours 47 min ago

Oh, go on then. 

2 hours 54 min ago

Looks like my new home 

3 hours 17 min ago

Please may I have this?

3 hours 56 min ago

Yes. Please this would be amazing for my Manchester to Brighton ride!

4 hours 38 sec ago

I wouldn't mind having one, but do we have to wait until 2023 for it?  (article date)

4 hours 5 min ago

Yes please

