We're hiring! off-road.cc is looking for a new Editor
Our Editor, Jessica is off to pastures new, with that, we're looking for someone to take the reins of off-road.cc and fill the role of Editor. If you prefer life on two muddy wheels, are SEO savvy, and are keen to join a dedicated and growing team, read on.
off.road.cc is looking for an experienced editor to drive the site forwards over that next mountain pass and beyond. Launched just under five years ago from the makers of the world famous road.cc as the knobbly tyred off-road adventure/gravel/mountain bike variant, we cover all disciplines of non tarmac based riding with an emphasis on gravel/adventure riding and the more affordable end of the mountain biking world.
This is a very exciting opportunity for someone joining F-At Digital to head up off.road.cc to make their mark in the UK cycling media and beyond.
We’re looking for a dynamic, organised individual capable of building on the strong foundation already in place, either an established editor or someone ready to take the next step in their career. If you think you have the potential to make a difference, we’d like to hear from you.
What’s on offer
- Working with a great team on a fast growing website
- Excellent working environment
- Competitive salary
- Based in Bath (and/or your home office)
You will be…
- An off-road cyclist
- An experienced online journalist, ideally to editor level. Being a cycling journalist is an advantage but not a requirement.
- A good communicator, demonstrating a willingness to engage with site users and the site team.
- Experienced in interpreting Google Analytics data, and ideally other online audience measuring formats.
- Familiar with, and a regular user of, the main social media channels
- Alive to digital media trends and potential emerging platforms and channels.
- Commercially minded, with an openness to new commercial possibilities.
You will have…
- Strong online editorial skills and experience
- Good people managing skills
- The ability to communicate well with your team, your readers and the management
- Good working knowledge of SEO
- A track record
- A bike (n+1)
- Energy
- A background in cycling journalism would be useful, but if you’re the right candidate it won’t be essential.
To apply, send in your application and current CV to recruitment@f-at.co.uk. We look forward to hearing from you.