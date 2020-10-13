Van Rysel unveil a new gravel bike - The EDR CF GRX

New gravel bike gets full carbon frame and fork with Shimano GRX groupset
2021 decathalon edr cf grx action hero.jpg
|
Oct 13 2020
|
News
Van Rysel has introduced the EDR CF GRX, a bike that brings a full carbon frame and Shimano GRX to a very friendly price point. 

The new full carbon gravel bike purchasable through Decathalon and it promises a strong spec for the cash. 

2021 decathalon edr cf grx studio hero.jpg

Starting with its full carbon frame, it also gets a carbon fork and a 1x11 Shimano GRX drivetrain with RX600 levers and an RX800 rear mech. Word has it that there's a pricier SRAM eTap equipped model on the way too.

2021 decathalon edr cf grx rear tyre.jpg

The bike rolls on Shimano GRX wheels wrapped in 700x38 Hutchinson Mamba CX tyres, which are tubeless-ready.

It gets flared bars with a 12° flare and a Fizik Antares saddle too.

2021 decathalon edr cf grx mech.jpg

With the geometry, each size varies a little to offer a similar ride feel across the range. An S gets a 71.5° head tube angle, while an M gets a 73.5° head tube angle and the large receiving a 73° angle. All sizes get a 425mm chainstay and the reach (on a large) measures in at 392.5mm.

2021 decathalon edr cf action 1.png

The Van Rysel EDR CF GRX will set you back £1,700 and it comes in three sizes, S up to L.

It also only comes in the one colourway.

