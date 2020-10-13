Van Rysel unveil a new gravel bike - The EDR CF GRX
Van Rysel has introduced the EDR CF GRX, a bike that brings a full carbon frame and Shimano GRX to a very friendly price point.
- Shimano GRX RX600 1x 11speed gravel groupset: prices, weights and specs
- Five things that weren't cool - until gravel happened
- The best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £1,000
The new full carbon gravel bike purchasable through Decathalon and it promises a strong spec for the cash.
Starting with its full carbon frame, it also gets a carbon fork and a 1x11 Shimano GRX drivetrain with RX600 levers and an RX800 rear mech. Word has it that there's a pricier SRAM eTap equipped model on the way too.
The bike rolls on Shimano GRX wheels wrapped in 700x38 Hutchinson Mamba CX tyres, which are tubeless-ready.
It gets flared bars with a 12° flare and a Fizik Antares saddle too.
With the geometry, each size varies a little to offer a similar ride feel across the range. An S gets a 71.5° head tube angle, while an M gets a 73.5° head tube angle and the large receiving a 73° angle. All sizes get a 425mm chainstay and the reach (on a large) measures in at 392.5mm.
The Van Rysel EDR CF GRX will set you back £1,700 and it comes in three sizes, S up to L.
It also only comes in the one colourway.