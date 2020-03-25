The bike industry brands altering production to help during Coronavirus crisis
In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, many bike industry brands are switching production from their normal products to the manufacture of components for ventilators, making of face masks or the production of hand sanitiser gel. Here are the companies doing their bit to help in the crisis....
Muc-Off
The cleaning product company are gearing up for some big changing in manufacturing. Holli at the brand says that they are gearing up to switch off our core product filling and produce antibacterial alcohol and QUAT sanitisers instead. She says that they are just awaiting raw materials to arrive at one of our plants. Hollie also told us that they will be offering our lube bottles for other sanitiser manufacturers to use as there is a significant shortage in bottles and caps which is holding up production and distribution. This is something we hadn't thought of before but it makes sense that with a rapid increase in production of a liquid, you also need something to put it in.
Hollie says that Muc-Off will be donating a 'to be confirmed' amount of our sanitising products to local Dorset businesses and charities that support frontline workers and high risk groups. They are also planning donate 10% of profits on the upcoming anti-bac range to global research efforts into developing a vaccine for COVID-19. Bravo Muc-Off, we like your style.
Monkey Sauce
French brand Monkey sauce have altered their production of sealant and other cleaning products and begun using their ingredients such as glycerin and alcohol to make hydroalcoholic gel to be used in hospitals around France. Their Instagram post alludes to the fact they have lots of stock of these ingredients and wanted to put them to good use.
MONKEY'S SAUCE and HEXIS Group (our parent company, manufacturer of self-adhesive vinyl films) produce hydroalcoholic gel to supply hospitals. . Glycerin is a major component of our sealant and we use alcohol to clean all machines & to produce some products like Hexis Shagclean. As we have a lot of stock that's why we decided to produce hydroalcoholic gel. . Thank you to all the staff currently working at the factory while respecting the safety rules 🙏🏻 . #MonkeysSauce @hexisgraphics #StayAtHome #RestezChezVous
Industry Nine
Industry Nine is in a position to help with manufacturing parts needed and assisting supply efforts in combating the virus outbreak. At our disposal are dozens of CNC machines ready to make parts in short supply like ventilator components. Our engineering teams have years of robotics and automation experience ready to support companies producing PPE like masks and gloves. We're reaching out to our contact network to find ways to support these industries in need, but now we're calling on our dedicated followers to help us connect with other manufacturers or suppliers. If you think you can help us in this effort please email: tips@industrynine.net Please share with or tag people/friends who may be of help. Thank you all - please be safe! #myi9 #covid_19 #covid19 #coronavirus #doingourpart #wnc
Kitsbow
Clothing manufacture, Kitsbow, based in North Carolina, America are making face masks tp help in the pandemic on the other side of the pond. Their press release says the masks and face shields were going in the first instance, to medical clinics and emergency management organisations in Oregon. They say they are selling the masks at cost to local first responders and medical staff and will distribute internationally soon.
With medical workers across the country facing a shortage of personal protective equipment. We felt it was our duty to halt current productions and pivot to to help in this time of crisis. Thank you WLOS ABC News 13 for the great article. Tap the linkin.bio for the story. ⬆️ #kitsbow #protectiveequipment #facemasks #faceshields #oldfortmtb #doingourpart #community #comingtogether
Santini
The UCI reported news from clothing brand Santini on the 23rd March, they will be preparing a prototype emergency face mask with the intention of putting this being examined, certified and put into production as soon as possible. They say they started this operation on the 16th March. The mask will be waterproof, sterilisable, washable and guaranteed for uses up to ten times, making a mask re-usable appears to be a more efficient use of time and hopefully reduce waste or gaps in supply ongoing as medical staff reuse them. Santini says they will be able to produce 10,000 masks a day and have had requests for up to 100,000 already. Initial priority will be getting masks to Bergamo, then the rest of Italy. For more info, click here to go to the UCI news.
Ineos
The company behind the road race team Ineos yesterday released news that they will build two hand sanitiser factories in the UK and Germany in ten days. Ineos is a private chemical company controlled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it aims to produce a million bottles of hand sanitiser in just 10 days once the plants are in production. The plant in the UK will be in Newton Aycliffe near Middlesborough, for more news, see our source, The Guardian.
Hollie from Muc-Off told us: "The only thing that may halt the planned switch is if there is an issue with the shipping of the raw materials due to current fast-moving changing in restrictions around the world". With the might of Ineos behind this new production, we hope that they have the distribution channels needed.
Brilliant news from INEOS this morning that they will build a new site in the UK within 10 days to produce 1 million bottles of hand sanitiser a month and will replicate this in Germany, with supplies to NHS hospitals and hospitals in Germany free of charge during this period of crisis. With hand to mouth infection being a significant cause of Coronavirus contagion, hand sanitisers produced according to WHO specifications are needed now more than ever. Keep washing those hands.
It's worth mentioning here that here are a few other brands that have plans and COVID-19 related production going on behind the scenes but are not happy to talk about. They say they would rather get on with the process than shout about it to the media, which we totally respect. The message here is, just because it looks like nothing is going on, it may not be the truth or reality.
Is there anyone else that you know of that are doing similar things? Let us know in the comments below.