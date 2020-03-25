The bike industry brands altering production to help during Coronavirus crisis

Muc-Off among those helping during the crisis
Pandemic header.jpg
|
Mar 25 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Muc-Off_No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant_Pouch (2).jpg
Muc-Off launches No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant Kit
There's another tubeless sealant option on the market
Cool things header.png
5 cool things from Cotic, Gore, Aussie Grit, Michelin and Muc-Off
Shiny bikes and tyre related products on test this week.....
orru 10.9.18.jpg
Deals for the Dirt from Transition, Cannondale, Oakley, Muc-Off and Mobi
From Transition, Cannondale, Oakley, Muc-Off and Mobi
Cool things header.jpg
5 cool things from Dissent 133, Marin, Bosch, Muc-Off and Cush Core
Portable pressure washer and winter gloves on the menu this week...

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, many bike industry brands are switching production from their normal products to the manufacture of components for ventilators, making of face masks or the production of hand sanitiser gel. Here are the companies doing their bit to help in the crisis....

Muc-Off

The cleaning product company are gearing up for some big changing in manufacturing. Holli at the brand says that they are gearing up to switch off our core product filling and produce antibacterial alcohol and QUAT sanitisers instead. She says that they are just awaiting raw materials to arrive at one of our plants. Hollie also told us that they will be offering our lube bottles for other sanitiser manufacturers to use as there is a significant shortage in bottles and caps which is holding up production and distribution. This is something we hadn't thought of before but it makes sense that with a rapid increase in production of a liquid, you also need something to put it in. 

Hollie says that Muc-Off will be donating a 'to be confirmed' amount of our sanitising products to local Dorset businesses and charities that support frontline workers and high risk groups. They are also planning donate 10% of profits on the upcoming anti-bac range to global research efforts into developing a vaccine for COVID-19. Bravo Muc-Off, we like your style.

Muc-off logo.jpg

 

Monkey Sauce

French brand Monkey sauce have altered their production of sealant and other cleaning products and begun using their ingredients such as glycerin and alcohol to make hydroalcoholic gel to be used in hospitals around France. Their Instagram post alludes to the fact they have lots of stock of these ingredients and wanted to put them to good use. 



Industry Nine

Hub manufacturer Industry 9 have offered their machining operation to help manufacture equipment too. They say they are in a position to help with CNC machines, a piece of equipment that can make parts for ventilators. As well as that they say they have the ability to manufacture masks and gloves. Although it appears they are not actively manufacturing these things at this time, the brand used Instagram yesterday to reach out and try to connect the dots to people they could help. If you know how they can be put to use or the people they need to contact, email them at  tips@industrynine.net⁣⁣. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Industry Nine is in a position to help with manufacturing parts needed and assisting supply efforts in combating the virus outbreak. At our disposal are dozens of CNC machines ready to make parts in short supply like ventilator components. Our engineering teams have years of robotics and automation experience ready to support companies producing PPE like masks and gloves. We're reaching out to our contact network to find ways to support these industries in need, but now we're calling on our dedicated followers to help us connect with other manufacturers or suppliers. If you think you can help us in this effort please email:⁣ ⁣ tips@industrynine.net⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Please share with or tag people/friends who may be of help. Thank you all - please be safe! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #myi9 #covid_19 #covid19 #coronavirus #doingourpart #wnc

A post shared by Industry Nine (@industry_nine) on

 

Kitsbow

Clothing manufacture, Kitsbow, based in North Carolina, America are making face masks tp help in the pandemic on the other side of the pond. Their press release says the masks and face shields were going in the first instance, to medical clinics and emergency management organisations in Oregon. They say they are selling the masks at cost to local first responders and medical staff and will distribute internationally soon. 

 

Santini

The UCI reported news from clothing brand Santini on the 23rd March, they will be preparing a prototype emergency face mask with the intention of putting this being examined, certified and put into production as soon as possible.  They say they started this operation on the 16th March. The mask will be waterproof, sterilisable, washable and guaranteed for uses up to ten times, making a mask re-usable appears to be a more efficient use of time and hopefully reduce waste or gaps in supply ongoing as medical staff reuse them. Santini says they will be able to produce 10,000 masks a day and have had requests for up to 100,000 already. Initial priority will be getting masks to Bergamo, then the rest of Italy. For more info, click here to go to the UCI news.

 
 

Ineos

The company behind the road race team Ineos yesterday released news that they will build two hand sanitiser factories in the UK and Germany in ten days. Ineos is a private chemical company controlled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it aims to produce a million bottles of hand sanitiser in just 10 days once the plants are in production. The plant in the UK will be in Newton Aycliffe near Middlesborough, for more news, see our source, The Guardian.

Hollie from Muc-Off told us: "The only thing that may halt the planned switch is if there is an issue with the shipping of the raw materials due to current fast-moving changing in restrictions around the world". With the might of Ineos behind this new production, we hope that they have the distribution channels needed.

 

It's worth mentioning here that here are a few other brands that have plans and COVID-19 related production going on behind the scenes but are not happy to talk about. They say they would rather get on with the process than shout about it to the media, which we totally respect. The message here is, just because it looks like nothing is going on, it may not be the truth or reality.

Is there anyone else that you know of that are doing similar things? Let us know in the comments below.


 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
News
2020 sram axs web phone app
SRAM launches AXS Web ride analysis tool
Analyse shifting, gear use, power zones, and tyre pressure
Review
morvelo-overland-baselayer-review-3.jpg
Morvelo Overland Dual SS Base Layer-Jersey review £60.00
A comfy, versatile top with tons of handy pockets
News
Forestal Siryon 2020 Hero
Forestal launch their new e-bike - The Siryon
Brand launches tech filled enduro e-bike with touch screen display
News
FiveCool2 header.jpg
5 cool things - the shoe edition
On our daily exercise, here's the shoes we are wearing....
News
bike shop inside.jpg
Bike shops allowed to stay open following UK lockdown
But some staying closed due to safety concerns
Review
Julbo-Quickshift-MTB-goggles-review-100.jpg
Julbo Quickshift MTB goggles review £100.00
Easy to lose and fiddly Switch Air system spoils an otherwise excellent set of goggles
Review
Giro Women's Ambient Jacket-2.jpg
Giro Women's Ambient jacket review £120.00
A very warm softshell that's more waterproof than its own seams
Buying
widest-gravel-bars-2020.jpg
The widest gravel bike handlebars on sale in 2020
Plus how to pick the right width and flare for you