Factor blasts into the mountain bike market - Thanks to the all new LANDO cross country bike

Factor makes its mark on the cross country circuit with the new LANDO
Factor blasts into the mountain bike market - Thanks to the all new LANDO cross country bike
|
Mar 31 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2021 Specialized Chisel LTD earth.jpg
Specialized unveil a limited edition run of Chisel frames - Earth, Wind and Fire anyone?
Brand's cross country hardtail gets an elemental themed limited run of frames
2021 Trek ECaliber hero.png
Trek pulls back the curtains on the E-Caliber - A brand new cross country e-bike for 2021
A brand new cross country focussed e-bike claims to be the lightest eMTB yet
2021 specialized epic comp first look hero 3q.jpg
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic Comp Carbon - A mid spec cross country thoroughbred
A mid spec cross country thoroughbred with fancy Brain system
2021 cotic flareMAX hero 2.jpg
Cotic's FlareMAX gets an update for 2021 - New downcountry bike gets droplink suspension
Updated bike gets a light weight build option, 20mm more space for seat posts and slightly updated geometry

Today, premium bike brand FACTOR has made its debut in the world of mountain biking with the launch of the new LANDO. It's an uncompromising cross country thoroughbred available as both a hardtail or full suspension and Factor's sister brand, Black Inc, handles componentry on both bikes.

The LANDO XC is the full suspension bike in the lineup, that's designed around a 100-120mm traveled fork with 115mm or 100mm of squish at the rear, adjustable by kitted either a shock with a 45mm or 40mm stroke. That rear suspension is activated by a pivot-driven single pivot linkage and the frame with the included hardware is said to tip the scales at 2.1kg.

2022 factor lando linkage 2.jpg

Torsional stiffness was key in Factor's thinking when designing the LANDO XC and as such, the designers have chosen to mount the shock vertically, concentrating forces around the bottom bracket and allowing for weight savings elsewhere. The bike then makes use of a split seat tube which means that a monobox chainstay connection could be employed, boosting torsional stiffness and further reducing weight, says Factor. Also in a name of weight savings, the brand has binned excess pivots and has opted for flex stays.

2022 factor lando frame.jpg

The LANDO XC makes use of a one-piece carbon rocker and the shock and lower swing arm pivots have been mounted as wide as Factor thinks is possible in a bid to ensure the simplest, lightest and strongest use of available frame material.

2022 factor lando linkage.jpg

This bike then gets a 67° head angle and a 75.5 effective seat tube angle which remains across the size range.

As for the LANDO HT, it's specced with a 110mm of suspension travel at the front while also being available with Blank Inc's fully rigid fork. Its frame draws inspiration from Factor's Famed road and gravel bikes, with the frame's tube shaping sharing bits from the OSTRO VAM. This bike also benefits from dropped seat stays with a kink in order to offer a touch of vertical compliance.

2022 factor lando ht 2.jpg

In keeping with the theme of compliance, the hard tail's top tube is wide and flat to encourage flex under heavier impacts. Then, there's boost spacing and clearance for up to a 2.4" tyre.

Both bikes get threaded bottom brackets and internal cable routing.

Factor has taking full advantage of its sister brand and has used its components to complete the bikes. There's a one-piece bar and stem offering a width of 760mm with an 8° backsweep and stem lengths of 60-90mm. The bikes then roll on Blank Inc's TWENTY SEVEN wheels, featuring a 27mm internal width and it's said that they weigh just 1459g per pair. Those come sorted with CeramicSpeed bearings, sapim straight pull CX-Ray and CX-Sprint spokes and a Ni-Cr axle. Of course, they're 29".

The rest of the spec looks pretty similar across both bikes. There are DT Swiss FT232 One forks (and a DT Swiss r323 One shock on the LANDO XC),  SRAM XX1 groupsets, and Goodyear Peak 29x2.25" tyres.

Prices for the Factor LANDO XC and HT are £7,000 and £5,400.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£49.99
-23%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Feature
2021 cotic flaremax riding 1.jpg
What is downcountry?
And is it here to stay?
News
2022 Nicolai Saturn 16 hero.JPG
Nicolai dials things back with the new Saturn 16
New all-around long travel bike gets a tamer geometry and Horst-link suspension
Review
2022 Scott Argo MTB helmet Rhian Atherton 008.jpg
SCOTT Argo Plus helmet review £75.00
A lightweight shell with excellent ventilation for all manners of trail riding.
News
2022 pivot LES SL riding 2.jpg
Pivot adds the LES SL to the hardtail lineup
The LES SL brings aggression and capability to the XC category
Feature
TT bearings.jpg
Your complete guide to bearings
Bear with us while we get our bearings...
Review
WTB_Ranger_Main.JPG
WTB Ranger 29 x 2.25 tyre review £55.00
Durable and good puncture resistance with reasonable all-conditions performance
News
2022 Steve Thomas 003.jpg
UCI Gravel World Series kicks off in Asia
This weekend, the opening round of the UCI Gravel World Series kicks off in the Philippines – but beyond that, what can we expect?
Review
Specialized_2FO_Cliplite_1.JPG
Specialized 2FO ClipLite Shoe review £175.00
A high performing, comfortable and lightweight enduro/trail shoe but the cut may not be for everyone